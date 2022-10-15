J. Brian Calva one of six people to seek one of two at-large seat available on Elk River Area School Board

J. Brian Calva
Address: 21260 Meadowvale Rd. NW., Elk River
Family: Wife - Renae Calva, Son - Josiah Calva, Daughter - Olivia Calva, Married Children Son - Michael Calva (Florida), Daughter - Corinne Brewer (Elk River)
Education: Graduated Golden Valley High School. Attended U of M briefly and Minnesota School of Business.
Age: 64
1. Briefly summarize your personal background that makes you qualified for the position you are seeking.
I have lived in Sherburne County for 25 years, working in this community for nearly 14. Several of my children and grandchildren have attended or still attend ISD 728 Schools. I know how amazing this community can be and desire to sow into it where I can recognizing that if things aren’t headed in a direction I am comfortable with, I should be more involved. It does no good to complain if you are not willing to work with others to make things better.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
First and foremost, to restore a process where parents feel heard. Especially in the last two years, parents in our community have felt marginalized.
Secondly, as I’ve walked our district I’ve heard parents of special needs children have many concerns on how funds in our district are spent for their kids. Many reported staffing issues that were not manageable for teachers and parents alike.
Thirdly, our students’ scholastic scores are trending downward these past two and a half years and no matter how you look at it, the response to the pandemic hurt our children.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life or life in general?
Honestly? Sobriety. Perhaps not the answer you are looking for but it changed everything else in my life. I cannot take credit for it, as it was my faith that got me through, but, my life changed 180 degrees when I took my focus off of me and placed it onto God, my family, and my community 32 years ago this month. I went from someone who takes from society to someone that gives back. That decision to change my life has in turn changed others as my wife and I help marriages at our church, and neighbors in our community.
4. Was there a specific issue that prompted you to run for Elk River Area School Board?
Parents not feeling heard. I genuinely believe that the best schools start with parents feeling heard and as I observed changes in School Board meetings across the country, I started to pay more attention to our own. Policy 206 was initiated in August of 2021, a time of year when decisions are often made with less attention. Whether the decision was made to reduce parents’ input on purpose or not, the timing was classically horrible. As important issues were being raised in schools across the country, where parents were passionate to get involved, limiting public discourse was a bad idea.
5. How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
More so and with parental input. Not because it’s easier but because it’s necessary. I fully recognize that the superintendent and the teachers are part of the boots on the ground in our children’s education but we should never make them “all the Boots.” School Board members and yes, parents, need teachers and the superintendent, but they should never delegate all their authority over to them. They are our kids and I believe the classroom setting can be more successful if we remember that.
6. What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked most and why? What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked least and why?
Most… I was impressed by how the school board worked to keep the classrooms open last year. I was. That’s not popular to say in some circles but in an environment where half the country desired extreme measures while the other half wanted none, the school board seemed to strike a balance that checked the boxes necessary to keep the doors open. It was still a tough year but so much better than it might have been. Least…would be a group of decisions that I would bunch together as “Unanimous votes.” I pay attention to votes in city councils, state legislatures, and in Washington and you almost never have landslide or unanimous results. If it ever happened, those days have definitely gone by. I believe that if sincere debate occurred in weighing out school decisions there would be more 5-2 or 4-3 votes.
7. The Elk River Area School Board approved a strategic plan in May of 2017. The plan, created by a core planning team composed of parents, community members, business leaders, students, staff and teachers, established the district’s roadmap. How do you believe that plan has served the school district?
First I want to say that it’s always positive when parents, teachers, admins and students get together to focus on the present and where we’re headed. I think I’ve mentioned in previous questions that all of us being more involved and working together is always a good idea. That said, I note on one of the surveys of those responding or involved in 2018, 34% were interested in academic change. Although several other important areas were listed, I found it curious that, as it relates to our children’s academics, only 34% were interested in focusing on improving scores. Given that, and recent declines in overall reading levels and other grades, perhaps in the next five-year plan, more attention might be spent on raising the bar on scholastics.
8. What results and/or measurement are you looking for in the next plan? What reforms are you most interested in seeing?
I desire to see as much parental involvement as possible. That includes me. Whether I am elected to the board or not, I need to be more involved and as time goes by I am learning there are more and more opportunities available, if we’d just show up. I am most interested in seeing more of a focus on our test results improving and reading levels matching grade levels. I note that past efforts with the Strategic Plan listed staffing and class sizes as a goal for improvement as well. What I am hearing is that we have not improved there yet. Smaller classes do make sense to me.
9. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from school district advisory commissions and the administration? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
I fully recognize that if elected I represent everyone…not just people I agree with. That said…you asked how I would weigh my decisions. My faith has been widely commented on in the campaign process. I have stated in face-to-face conversations and on social media that my faith is foundational in my decision-making process. I confess I thought that to be a fairly obvious statement as everyone makes decisions based on their upbringing, concepts of a creator and life experiences. My faith in God was not controversial to me. It is, apparently to some. Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can. My decisions are based on my love for God and for my neighbor. That fact means that I will make every decision for the betterment of those entrusted to me and would protect them ALL with my life.
10. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
I have regularly heard that the arts are “underfunded.” Members of the choir ought not to have to raise money to simply launder their robes. Furthermore, we have pianos. Pianos need tuning. There are no dollars in the budget for tuning. This is hard to believe but I am told it’s true. Given all that, plus what I’ve heard about the need for more funding for Special Ed paras and class sizes, I am wondering if another set of eyes on the $170,000,000 ISD 728 budget is in order.
11. Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?
When I read that question, the first thing that occurred to me wasn’t a particular class being taught but rather one NOT being taught. A class my daughter is in, literally has no teacher. No regular instructor. They’ve been using substitutes every day since the year began. I’m sure there are classes I would like to see and also some I might question but today, as I write this, I’d simply like there to be a teacher in every classroom. Perhaps a low bar but…
12. What experience do you have with complicated budgets? When you are given a thick budget document for the district, what will be your process to determine if it is a good budget for the system?
Budgets have to be attainable, not optional and frankly not breakable. A dollar is a dollar and if the limit is say, $170,000,000 then $170,000,001 is too high. My experience in business budgeting is to make sure divisions are getting what they need, moving unspent $’s to where they can have the most impact, while offering an excellent final product. In schools, the final product just happen to be the most precious of them all: Our Children. My process will be to act as though their futures were at stake… because they are.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.