Each year, Ivan Sand Community High School Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs’s MAAP STARS student organization takes on a community service project.
Students Takoda Mathison, Lailah Uphus and adviser Sue Yankowiak organized and implemented the Day Brightener Flower Gram Project. This year’s Ivan Sand Day Brightener project was a benefit to both the Lymphoma Society and senior citizens living at Elk River’s Guardian Angels on the Lake. It also aligned with the motto of MAAP STARS, which is “We Make a Difference.”
During the pandemic, senior citizens living in nursing homes were isolated and had limited visitors. The students decided to find a way to brighten their day, so with each donation to the Lymphoma Society a carnation was delivered to residents living at Guardian Angels on the Lake.
Ivan Sand students were able to deliver flowers to each individual senior citizen. The flowers were donated by two local flower shops: Flowers Plus of Elk River and Elk River Floral. With the teamwork of students and staff at Ivan Sand, they surpassed their goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.