Each year, Ivan Sand Community High School Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs’s MAAP STARS student organization takes on a community service project.

Students Takoda Mathison, Lailah Uphus and adviser Sue Yankowiak organized and implemented the Day Brightener Flower Gram Project. This year’s Ivan Sand Day Brightener project was a benefit to both the Lymphoma Society and senior citizens living at Elk River’s Guardian Angels on the Lake. It also aligned with the motto of MAAP STARS, which is “We Make a Difference.”

During the pandemic, senior citizens living in nursing homes were isolated and had limited visitors. The students decided to find a way to brighten their day, so with each donation to the Lymphoma Society a carnation was delivered to residents living at Guardian Angels on the Lake.

Ivan Sand students were able to deliver flowers to each individual senior citizen. The flowers were donated by two local flower shops: Flowers Plus of Elk River and Elk River Floral. With the teamwork of students and staff at Ivan Sand, they surpassed their goal.

