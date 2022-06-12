ISCHS_3.jpg

Ivan Sand Community High School

Mya Alle: $2,000 from Elk River Lions

Madelin Beckwith: Three Rivers Community Foundation, $1,500

Olivia Olson: Elk River Rotary, $1,000

Anthony Black: Ivan Sand Community High School, $1,000

Alexis Virginia: Ivan Sand Community High School, $1,000

Shawkat Zakhil: Ivan Sand Community High School, $1,000

