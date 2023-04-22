Local theatergoers take in one last show before movie chain pulls plug on one of its 84 theaters
by Jim Boyle
Editor
It was a sad day for theatergoers at the Elk River Marcus Cinema on Tuesday, April 18.
The box office was busier than usual for a Tuesday, but only because the theater chain had announced it was shutting down the 17-screen theater at the end of the day.
Outside the theater at the end of the day, employees removed the posters and showtimes from the cases that line the front of Elk River’s only movie theater.
Before the 7 p.m. shows, Alba Misner and her children Julie and Anthony called it a sad day as they made their way from the concession stand to their last show.
“If they were busy like this every day, it wouldn’t be closing,” Julie said. “People don’t realize until something’s gone that they want it.”
Alba said she found the theater great for families with kids.
“It was always clean, friendly and not a lot of crowds,” she said of their movie going experiences.
Some who came had been there since the coronavirus hit and shut businesses like theaters down in 2020 before they came back with lots of restrictions.
Theresa Smith and her daughter Sherise Petersen came for one last movie.
Smith has been coming to movies there for decades.
Her favorite memories are her first so many dates with the man she would marry. Back then they were only 15 and 16 years old and “kissing in the back row.”
“When we got married we built a house just across the road and would walk there for date night and for the movie theater popcorn. And now tonight, on the last night, I got to bring my grandson. Sad he won’t get to enjoy the theater so close growing up like my kids did.”
Petersen remembers the old mirror ceiling before the addition to the theater and peeking through the windows they had inside to watch the construction process.
She also remembers walking there after school on Fridays with a gang of friends.
“And most recently, taking my son to his first movie theater experience,” she said.
News of Marcus Theatres’ Elk River Cinema closing on April 18 got out on social media bulletin boards on about April 11.
Mari Randa, a spokesperson for the company, confirmed the closure on April 13. She issued the following statement: “After a thoughtful and careful business review process, Marcus Theatres has decided to close its Elk River cinema. The last day of business operation for the theatre is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. We have enjoyed being part of this community over the years and have appreciated the support of our guests.”
Marcus Theatres owns or operates 83 theaters in 17 states now that its Elk River location has been closed, with only eight theaters in Minnesota.
The Star News has reached out to Randa for an update on the status of the building Marcus Theatres owns.
The retail building that houses the theater has been for sale for more than two years, and a former theater manager told the Star News it was expected the sale of the building would take as many as 10 years.
The now former Marcus Theatre site, located at Elk River Plaza, was built in 1986.
An executive summary of the listing calls the property a strong area demographically and in terms of traffic count with ample parking with excellent visibility and access to Highway 169.
It’s labeled a great redevelopment site that is zoned mixed use on its LoopNet listing at https://bit.ly/3Lre0kx.
Brent O’Neil, director of economic development for the city of Elk River, brought up the theater’s closing at an April 17 Elk River Economic Development Authority meeting. He said they became aware of the planned closure through local media, and they were making calls to ascertain what led to the decision and the status of the real estate on Freeport Avenue.
“Once we learn more we will share more,” he told the EDA.
