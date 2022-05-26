Executives say thanks for the support but ask stipend be limited to one for manager of health services
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board voted May 23 on a scaled-back version of stipends that would have gone to a select group of six after teachers and other school staff reacted swiftly and loudly to a proposal for $10,000 stipends to go to each member of a six-member COVID-19 crisis response team.
Elk River Area School Board Chairman Holly Thompson said at the beginning of the meeting $50,000 of the $60,000 would be reallocated to provide direct support to students during the 2022-23 school year.
Superintendent Dan Bittman, in a memo to Thompson and the rest of the School Board, on behalf of himself and the rest of the cabinet, asked for the stipends to them be removed. They did, however, request the $10,000 stipend remain for Rhianon Herman, the school district’s director of health services.
There was no discussion about the matter at the packed board room filled primarily with teachers and other school staff who demonstrated outside the District 728 offices for nearly an hour before the special meeting. Thompson accepted a motion and a second to approve the agenda, including the consent agenda that contained the controversial item. The matter was approved 6-0.
Bittman thanked board members for their willingness to authorize compensation for members of the crisis management team for their work completing tasks related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the evenings and weekends throughout the 2021-2022 school year. In the memo, the administrators called for the money to be used to directly support students during the 2022-2023 school year.
Lisa Olson, president of the Elk River Education Association, said she wished the School Board would have had a discussion about the matter at the meeting.
Proposal hit the fan on afternoon of May 19
Olson was in a meeting on the afternoon Thursday, May 19, and got a call about the agenda and packet for the May 23 Elk River Area School Board meeting.
There was an item on the consent calendar to approve six $10,000 stipends for six members of the “COVID-19 crisis response team.”
“My phone didn’t stop ringing,” Olson said. “Teachers were very disappointed that only six people would be acknowledged. Especially when we still have students with unmet mental health needs ... and the residual impact of COVID-19 is still occurring.”
Olson and the head of the Service Employees International Union asked for and got a meeting with Superintendent Dan Bittman and Tim Caskey, director of personnel and labor relations. They expressed the dissatisfaction that had been expressed by teachers, custodians, secretaries and assistants. They asked the plan be dropped and to put the money toward students.
When they hadn’t received a response by Sunday, May 22, the group organized a demonstration outside District 728 offices to start one hour before the meeting was to start. They learned on Monday that a revised motion would be considered and some of the details, but decided to proceed anyway.
They held signs and waved to people as cars went by and cheers erupted every time someone honked their horn. Demonstrators hoped the School Board would have a discussion on the matter to see where they all stood on the issue.
Olson was complimentary of many of the actions the school district has taken during the pandemic to access funds for students and paid time off when staff became ill, but said there are many examples of chances the district has had to acknowledge the extra work teachers have done and the exposure to the coronavirus over the last two years.
She pointed to other districts like Osseo, Duluth and Rochester. She said at least two District 728 bargaining units asked to negotiate financial incentives for persevering and/or bonuses to acknowledge the extra time and strain on employees. Both were rejected.
Bittman explained the cost of farming out work would have been steep
Bittman told the Star News in a response to a series of questions posed on May 24 that the compensation was proposed for hours worked outside of the workday and on weekends throughout the last year.
He stated: “At the start of the COVID 19 pandemic, the district considered outsourcing evening and weekend responsibilities related to things such as, but not limited to contract tracing, but the cost to do so was extraordinary and beyond what the district thought was fiscally responsible. In fact, the cost would have been more than $100 per hour, per person if the responsibilities were outsourced. The School Board, instead, asked the crisis team to complete the tasks, so that the one-time federal funds could be used to provide additional support to students. In ISD 728, like all school districts, there were just not enough people to do all of the work. The district did use federal funds to hire additional staff within every bargaining unit for the benefit of students and to offset the challenges, but like other districts, experienced challenges with finding workers, staff illness, etc… The crisis team voluntarily offered to complete the work outside of their work day to ensure students, staff, and families had what they needed to succeed and to be in school.”
Bittman said employees and members of the crisis team spent an average of 15 to 25 hours per week in the evenings and weekends to complete these tasks that were in addition to their day-to-day assignments.
“If the district would have outsourced those responsibilities, at the low end, it would have paid each person an additional $78,000 for the year and at the high end, it would have paid outside people $130,000 per person.
“Instead, the district decided to it would be better to authorize compensation for each member who completed the tasks a one-time $10,000 stipend for the entire year,” Bittman said.
Bittman said the board agreed to pay Herman the stipend for her work outside the workday.
“Unlike the executive cabinet members who volunteered to complete the tasks in the evenings and weekends, Rhianon’s time was required because of her expertise and role as manager of ISD 728 Health Services,” he said. “She also served as the district’s primarily liaison with the Department of Health. Consequently, the board and executive cabinet felt strongly she should be compensated for that time, thus, the Board authorized her compensation.”
Bittman says paying employees for their outside time is common practice among all school districts and was done throughout the pandemic.
“The individuals who were to be compensated included members who oversee all operations (i.e. transportation, food service, facilities, human resources, oversight of early childhood, elementary and secondary schools, collaboration with the Department of Health, the governor’s office and the Department of Education),” Bittman said. “Their responsibilities were unique in that COVID duties they completed were above and beyond their regular duties and required 24/7 action.”
For example, when an employee or student tested positive in the evenings and on weekends, these individuals had to contract trace to notify all students, families and staff so they did not come to school.
Bittman stated: “This also required coordination with community organizations, vendors, transportation, etc… At the climax of the pandemic, there were hundreds of positive cases a week, which required all hands on deck and took significant time to manage. Again, the individuals who would have been compensated for their outside time completed their normal tasks AND other, additional tasks in the evenings and weekends.”
The Elk River Area School District has received a variety of one-time federal funds made available to complete tasks outside of the work day. Federal funds will also be used to hire additional health staff, teachers, custodians, food service workers, etc…
“This $50,000 will be used to support students, and will be part of the more than $2,000,000 ISD 728 will allocate to hire counselors, social workers, and academic intervention staff beginning in the 2022-2023 school year,” Bittman said.
In an email from the board chair to the executive cabinet members, Thompson thanked them for their continued work within and outside of the school day.
“Your commitment to and leadership guiding ISD 728 is worthy of commendation, and we appreciate it,” she stated. “Although the School Board is fully supportive of authorizing compensation for members of the COVID 19 crisis team for hours they spent in the evenings and weekends throughout the school year, we will honor the request from you and the executive cabinet.”
