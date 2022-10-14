Shane Steinbrecher*
Address: 13792 247th Ave. NW, Zimmerman
Family: Kari Steinbrecher (wife), Abigail (graduated ZHS 2021), Colton and Isabella, both attend Zimmerman schools
Age: 41
1. Briefly summarize your personal background that makes you qualified for the position you are seeking?
I was born and raised in this district. I graduated from ERHS. I am a father, husband, and business owner. After I purchased our first home in Zimmerman my wife and I attended a truth and taxation meeting. I learned fast that the best way to seek change was to get involved. I spent time on the Legislative Action Team (LAT), working with our legislators and advocating for our district. I ran and was appointed to the School Board 12 years ago. I offer a strong business mind and common sense. I seek the facts and make informed decisions.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
•Relationships! Students, staff, and community members cannot reach their full potential without people they care about, and that care about them.
•Achievement! Many students were negatively impacted from the pandemic, especially students in poverty and/or with special needs. The district will continue to focus on providing additional support to help students and families.
•Strategic Planning and Operations! The district is working with communities this year to create its next strategic plan, which will identify priorities and needs related to students, families, staff, and the organization (i.e. facilities, budget, CTE, programming, etc.).
My website has more information on these topics www.steinbrecherforisd728.com
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life or life in general?
• I am proud of my family. Successful marriage of 20 years. We have three kids that are contributing positively to society.
•We volunteer in our community. (Day of the Dozer, Shiver Elk River, Supporting Youth Teams, Church Activities and Programs, Church Council, Boy Scouts, Charities) We are firm believers that those that can, should!. We actively try to give back to the community that we live in and love!
•Starting my business (Steinbrecher Companies) at 16 and starting our family farm together (ACI Farm) in 2015.
4. Was there a specific issue that prompted you to run for Elk River Area School Board?
After spending time on the LAT and working closely with the board at the time, I saw I could be of good service to this community by running for School Board. I first joined the school board to ensure our children would get the education they needed to become productive members of our local and global communities. I’ve worked hard to accomplish great things like bring back programs such as CTE. However, I feel my time on the board is not complete, there is still work to be done and I feel I am the best person for the job.
5. How involved should the board be with curriculum development? The Board’s involvement should be related to process. This Board has continued to focus on transparency, inviting all parents and community opportunities to review curriculum and provide feedback, and to make sure curriculum chosen meets the graduation requirements and standards for Minnesota. It is also to advocate and represent ISD 728 when we have ideas and concerns about how the Minnesota Department of Education is handling mandates and processes.
6. What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked most and why? What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked least and why?
Most: This Board has prioritized students and allocated time, energy, and dollars to fulfill promises made to our public based on what they said they wanted and needed. I am very proud of that!
Least: Like most people, I do not appreciate mandates that the Board has been forced to implement by the state and federal government. I do not believe the state should make decisions related to things such as masking and vaccinations. Going against those mandates could have resulted in significant fines and criminal prosecution for Board members, as well as the loss of license for the superintendent and other administrators.
7. The Elk River Area School Board approved a strategic plan in May of 2017. The plan, created by a core planning team composed of parents, community members, business leaders, students, staff and teachers, established the district’s roadmap. How do you believe that plan has served the school district?
The plan has served the district extremely well. The District allocated resources and time to fulfilling promises made to its community. Our $100,000,000 worth of building projects are one example, including a new middle school, as well as moving fifth grade to the two middle schools in the south to maximize capacity. Not going out to the public in the last three years asking for more money is yet another example. Finally, we added 11 additional counselors and five academic intervention teachers this year, which is yet another example of how we utilized dollars to directly support our students and families.
8. What results and/or measurement are you looking for in the next plan? What reforms are you most interested in seeing?
Our strategic plan, which is created by and with our community, will drive our priorities and efforts. Now that we are through what we believe is the worst of the pandemic, we will want to continue to provide support to our families in crisis, those in poverty, and those who are not meeting or exceeding proficiency in math, reading and science.
9. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from school district advisory commissions and the administration? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
As an individual Board member, I represent people within our community. I pride myself on getting all of the information available, asking difficult questions, and aligning my vote to what I believe is best for our children. At times, my beliefs, or those of who I represent, do not match certain recommendations, and, in those situations, I vote no. Each individual Board member gets one vote. I am very comfortable voting no, and trust other Board members, to vote how they believe is best. That is the best thing about the Board. If a motion passes, against what I believe, I feel good that I have made my voice heard, and I support the decision of the Board. In these situations, we often do make time to talk further, as a Board, so that we can continue to monitor successes and/or the impact of these decisions.
10. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
ISD 728 providing a tremendous amount of offerings and choices for our students throughout the District. Overall, I am proud and pleased with the current offerings. I want us to continue to provide flexibility with students at all sites to access all classes and programming when feasible. I also want the District to continue to look for ways to enhance CTE courses, apprenticeships, and personal finance.
11. Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?
No.
12. What experience do you have with complicated budgets? When you are given a thick budget document for the district, what will be your process to determine if it is a good budget for the system?
Fortunately, I am extremely comfortable with finance, have several years of experience on the Board, am a business owner in our community, and am engaged in our annual audit process. I always want to make sure we are not spending beyond our means, have a long term plan for sustainability, are allocating resources to initiatives the community has asked us to prioritize, and continue to be transparent. For the last 10+ years, ISD 728 has been recognized by its auditors, state and federal organizations for its fiscal management and accountability. I, and other board members are very proud of this!
