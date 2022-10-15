ISD 728 School Board Election District 1: Freiberg challenges incumbent Steinbrecher

Mindy Freiberg
Address: 13010 8th Ave. S., Zimmerman
Family: Married with two children
Education: Hennepin Technical College Dental Assistant, a two year degree earned in 2003. I love learning and now I run my own daycare/preschool – various classes taken to achieve the highest quality education for little ones.
Age: 39
1. Briefly summarize your personal background that makes you qualified for the position you are seeking?
I am going on six years of hands-on experience working with children. My passion is children, and I care deeply about education. I will work hard to restore the trust that has been eroded away by lack of transparency. I have networked with legislators at the capitol as well as meeting with our senators and representatives. I have learned a lot, as well as have the passion to take this position on.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
(1.) Change policy 206, public comment policy to reinstate video recording of public comments so the community is aware of the grievances of students, parents, staff, and community members.
(2.) 100% of third graders reading at grade level.
(3.) Parental rights, parents are the experts of their own children.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life or life in general?
Professional accomplishment: Starting up my own business, and being successful, even during the pandemic. In my life, the very most important is my family. I have two amazing daughters that my husband and I love dearly.
4. Was there a specific issue that prompted you to run for Elk River Area School Board?
The lack of constituent leadership, and the parents are not heard. The final straw was on Aug. 23, 2021, when the board decided to censor public comment, (policy 206). I call for the removal of obstacles to ensure parent participation of school board meetings. I hope to bring the trust back, with teacher and parental coalition for the students.
5. How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
The board does approve the curriculum, and I do know there are not benchmarks made by the state for social studies. The state does have benchmarks to be met in mathematics and language arts. There is a curriculum advisory group that per Minnesota statues should be made of 2/3rds parents and the rest as educators. The board does approve curricula as the final say. I do know this part of the job will be one of my favorites, as children deserve the best.
6. What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked most and why? What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked least and why?
The best thing they did was to reopen with the parent choice on wearing a mask while some districts forced this. The least would be 8/23/21 was the day the school board changed policy 206 not allowing the grievances of community members to be publicly broadcast.
7. The Elk River Area School Board approved a strategic plan in May of 2017. The plan, created by a core planning team composed of parents, community members, business leaders, students, staff, and teachers, established the district’s roadmap.
How do you believe that plan has served the school district?
Without access to the ISD 728 information collected (dashboard). I cannot assess the information to see how their plan has served the school district from the plan before. Did they achieve those goals?
8. What results and/or measurement are you looking for in the next plan? What reforms are you most interested in seeing?
School safety, one possibility is having a school resource officer or security person, at every school. 100% of third grade students reading at grade level, would be wonderful. Reading is one of the most important skills, and at the foundation of education.
9. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from school district advisory commissions and the administration? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
I will be the parent’s choice, parent’s voice board member. I will have no problem being the only one voting differently when historically the board votes 7-0. I would hold town hall meetings to give people in the community a chance to have their voices be heard.
10. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
I think a life skills class, for example: balancing a check book, making meals, down to the grocery lists, changing your tires, and so on is needed. We must prepare our students to become productive members of society.
11. Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?
Although there are not any classes being taught that I have concern with, I do have concerns in other areas in the state/county teaching comprehensive sexual education, (CSE). I am firmly against this. I will always protect their innocence and parents choice. Refer to “It’s Perfectly Normal,” a book for 10-year old’s.
12. What experience do you have with complicated budgets? When you are given a thick budget document for the district, what will be your process to determine if it is a good budget for the system?
I have experience with finances as a small business owner. I would take my time going through the information and apply common sense to the budget process, to assess how we can conserve our budget and meet everyone’s expectations.
