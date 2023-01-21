The Elk River Area School Board approved a resolution authorizing issuance, awarding sale, prescribing the form and details and providing for the payment for $10.91 million in general obligation facilities maintenance bonds.
The district received 11 bids for the bond sale, with the lowest interest rate being 2.61% received from BOK Financial Securities, which was lower than the estimated interest rate of 3.87% in the pre-sale report.
Jen Chapman, a financial specialist from Ehlers, called the rate wonderful. She also shared “good news” that Moody’s, a bond credit rating business, upgraded ISD 728’s underlying credit rating from Aa3 up to an Aa2.
“That is a wonderful thing,” Chapman said. “It doesn’t happen all the time. You should be really proud of your board and administration for that.”
According to Moody’s, the upgrade “reflects the district’s solid and improving financial performance. Reserves are healthy and have grown based on unaudited FY2022 results. The rating also considers the district’s strong economic base and elevated leverage. The credit benefits from above-average resident incomes and a growing enrollment trend.”
Moody’s said the credit challenges the district faces are elevated leverage and fixed costs.
The bonds are issued to finance deferred maintenance projects included in the 10-year facilities maintenance plan. The bonds will fund long-term facilities maintenance projects for the next two years.
The general obligation facilities maintenance bonds also received a rating upgrade, from Aa2 to Aa1. That upgrade “reflects the additional security provided by the state of Minnesota’s School District Credit Enhancement Program,” according to Moody’s.
District 728 and its taxpayers also benefit from premium pricing.Chapman said the end result of the premium pricing is having an additional $1.2 million available for project costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.