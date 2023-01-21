The Elk River Area School Board approved a resolution authorizing issuance, awarding sale, prescribing the form and details and providing for the payment for $10.91 million in general obligation facilities maintenance bonds.

The district received 11 bids for the bond sale, with the lowest interest rate being 2.61% received from BOK Financial Securities, which was lower than the estimated interest rate of 3.87% in the pre-sale report.

