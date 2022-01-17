Policy will require proof of vaccination by Feb. 9 or masking, weekly testing
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board approved on Jan. 10 Policy No. 429, its first ever to address COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and face coverings.
The School Board approved it on a 7-0 vote, but it may not be the last time it visits the policy.
The policy was created to safeguard the health of its employees from the hazard of COVID-19 and to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administrations Emergency Temporary Standard on Vaccination and Testing.
The issue of the emergency temporary standard on vaccination and testing is before the U.S. Supreme Court.
On Friday, Jan. 7, the justices heard oral arguments on it at a special session of the court. Challengers requested that the court issue a stay to stop the requirements before Jan. 10, stating that the mandate was overly broad and was a question that should be left to Congress or to be decided at the state-specific level. No decision was made that day, but there was speculation a ruling was coming as this edition was being prepared to go to press.
To meet OSHA requirements, the school district had the choice of imposing a vaccine mandate on its employees or requiring employees who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings and test weekly. District officials chose the latter.
Under the new policy, those who are not fully vaccinated by Feb. 9, 2022, will be subject to weekly testing. Those who have not proven they are fully vaccinated must wear masks while at work until they become fully vaccinated.
To be considered fully vaccinated by Feb. 9, an employee will have to receive the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 26.
Crystal Sweet, an employee of the Elk River Area School District, asked the board to hold off on its policy vote until the Supreme Court has made a ruling.
“I would like to ask you to hold off on voting on the policy 429 ...,” she stated during open forum before the meeting. “It would be nice for the school district to take the lead and allow the justice department to do its job before implementing (this).”
The School Board did not discuss whether to wait. Some did ask questions about the new policy.
Employees are responsible for scheduling their own vaccination appointments through their medical provider, local pharmacies, mass vaccination clinics, community vaccination sites, or any other place where COVID-19 vaccinations are offered.
Superintendent Dan Bittman said the school district has taken the approach of staying away from testing and letting families make their own decisions. The district has, however, secured tests and given them out to families if people request them. But these people must still work with the Minnesota Department of Health as it relates to getting results and reporting out.
School Board Member Shane Steinbrecher asked for clarification during Monday’s meeting where testing for an employee who has not shown proof of vaccination will take place.
Tim Caskey, the school district’s director of human resources, said there are many tests approved by OSHA and noted one exception is what’s commonly referred to as a home kit, which is self-administered and self-reported.
“It has to be observed,” Caskey said.
Caskey said the school district is trying to figure out a way it can do that, recognizing staffing issues and logistical issues make it tough.
“We have until Feb. 9,” he said. “We’re working with the health services department.”
District 728 employees are not required to pay for the tests and can be paid for the time it takes to get the test. Health insurance covers the cost of the tests.
Lisa Olson, the president of the Elk River Education Association, asked the School Board during open forum before the meeting to make in-district testing available for all employees, regardless of vaccination status and for those for whom testing is required or voluntary.
“This will be vital to keep our students and staff healthy and in their schools,” she said. “We are stronger together.”
The school district COVID-19 dashboard shows the number of students and staff testing positive growing.
There were 133 students and 31 staff members who had tested positive prior to this week. Bittman said during his report at the Jan. 10 meeting that COVID-19 is causing labor shortages in District 728 and across the state.
“ISD 728, like other school districts throughout Minnesota and the nation continue to struggle with increasing rates of COVID-19 and labor shortages,” he said. “Public health officials have communicated that they anticipate the number of cases will begin to decrease sometime in February, but increase until that time.”
The district continues to update data on the District’s COVID-19 dashboard and work closely with public health officials. School districts are also getting creative with staffing. Blaine High School in the Anoka-Hennepin School District has turned to students to get custodial work done.
“The bottom line is that every single employee, regardless of title, is doing more than they have ever done and are doing things they never thought they would be doing,” Bittman said. “Without their loyalty and commitment to our students, the great work could not happen.”
Some school districts, like Osseo Area Schools, have returned to distance learning. More districts are moving that direction.
Bittman said the Elk River Area School District remains committed to keeping the doors open as long as officials can, and they will continue to need help from parents, families, and the community.
“Please do not send children to school if they are sick, do not come to work if you are sick, consider additional mitigation strategies, and be patient with others,” he said. “Each and every person within the school district and community is working hard to provide services, keep businesses open, and to help each other. We will get through this together.”
As for District 728 employees, if one of them tests positive and must quarantine, they are not paid for the time off but they can use sick time. Once that is used up, they are placed on an unpaid status until they return, Caskey said.
Steinbrecher also mentioned that it’s his understanding there are significant fines and potential criminal penalties for not following the policy, and OSHA violations could affect the district’s insurance.
Caskey said OSHA’s intent is to fine and record the violations.
“They intend to enforce this,” he said.
If Supreme Court issues a stay, Policy 429 would be immediately suspended. The School Board would not have to take action, as the policy would be suspended.
“It ceases at that point in time,” Caskey said.
School Board Vice Chair Kim Michels asked about the money the school district has gotten for COVID-19.
Bittman said the school district has used COVID-19 funds to hire health services staff and to buy testing kits that it can provide parents who request them.
Michels asked for the issue to be kept in front of the School Board in case adjustments can be made.
“We are probably in a position where we might be able to make more tests available,” Bittman said. “We likely could not administer ... because of all of the labor shortages. We’re having a hard time finding coverage in our buildings.”
Michels reiterated her desire to keep the matter on the agenda to give “as many freedoms as we can” and “see if there are things we can provide employees to ease the burden.”
