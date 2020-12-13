by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council awarded on Dec. 7 the sale of general obligation capital improvement bonds after receiving bids at historic lows.
It also awarded two sets of refunding bonds at low interest rates in a market looking for sure-footed financial dealings.
Terry Heaton, of Baker Tilly, the bond consultant used by the city of Elk River, presented the information on three sales and gave a rundown of how the city will benefit from them.
“This is fantastic news on all of the (interest) rates,” Heaton said. “A big part of this is you have one of the highest credit ratings out there. This is a time where people are looking for investments that get them to safety.”
The first set of bonds, Series 2020A, totals $9.4 million with a 50-year low interest rate of 1.36%. What’s more is that is half of a percent less (55 basis points to be more exact) than the bonds were projected to go for a month earlier, according to Heaton. The bond consultant firm had estimated rates at 1.91%, which in and of itself would have been a historic low at under 2%.
There were six bids and the low bidder was Robert Baird, Heaton reported.
The city of Elk River also received a premium, meaning cash was paid. So the amount of 20-year bonds being sold only had to be $9,435,000 rather than the initial $9,898,000 that was sought. The lower figure, however, will generate the same amount of revenue.
“I can’t call it a savings as it’s just different than our estimate, but it’s about a $638,000 less (interest) over the life of the bonds,” Heaton said.
These bonds will finance the public safety facility expansion and part of Fire Station No. 3 over the next two decades, Elk River Finance Director Lori Ziemer said.
Two second set of bonds sold were tax exempt refunding bonds. There were eight bids for the capital improvement Series 2020B refunding bonds, and the winning bidder was again Robert Baird with an interest rate of less than 1%. The estimated interest was 1.37%, but the actual low bid came in at .7932 for the 12-year repayment, totaling nearly $6 million that will refund bonds from 2010A and 2012A. This pay off of earlier bonds will save taxpayers $491,000, which is $190,000 more than the estimated savings.
This means only $5.3 million in bonds had to be sold to generate the same proceeds of what a $5.97 million bond sale was projected to generate.
The third issue was for 2020C taxable general obligation sewer revenue refunding bonds. There were nine bids, with the low bid from UMB Bank of 1.39%, which compares favorably to Baker Tilly’s estimate of 2.06% (almost 70 basis points less).
Baker Tilly had estimated savings of $352,000, but the actual savings will be $747,970, which translates to paying $63,000 a year less for the Series 2020C bonds that will refund the 2014B sewer revenue bonds.
The city only had to sell $5.3 million in these bonds to garner the same amount of proceeds for nearly $6 million in bonds.
Heaton also noted the Standard & Poor’s credit rating agency affirmed the city’s good rating, they also upgraded management assessment for the fact that there’s more reporting and longer planning. They moved the city from “strong management” to “very strong management.”
The city of Elk River also received a “stable outlook, which during a pandemic is a big deal,” Heaton said.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz asked a few questions at the end, including one that drew some laughter from his colleagues. He asked Ziemer: “Do we have anything else that needs to be refinanced, like the YMCA or anything? My goodness.”
Ziemer said not at this time. Heaton said that is something they regularly review, though.
Elk River Municipal Utilities will be going out for bonds in the spring for its new building, so Dietz asked if the trend will carry through to then.
Heaton said she wished she knew.
“The truth of the matter is we’re in a once-in-a-lifetime experience between the pandemic and new leadership with the presidents, and we’re looking at a lot of unemployment numbers, and we’re in a world economy where certain countries are doing better than the rest,” she said. “It’s a lot of factors we haven’t seen before.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.