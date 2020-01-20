Interest in bonds to save taxpayers $26.2M
Nine bidders — when three is considered good — wanted in on District 728 bonding as interest rates dip
by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
A drop in interest rates means lower payments on the bonds voters approved in the recent referendum, Elk River Area School District officials learned on Jan. 13.
The news came during a presentation of a resolution ratifying the sale of the bonds, which were issued late last year and are a key piece of District 728’s multi-million dollar referendum effort. Voters authorized issuing $113 million bonds by passing the referendum this past November.
Jodi Zespaugh of Ehlers Inc. told the board that her group usually likes three bids — the bonds got nine bidders this time. She said the bond market was really favorable going into the new year. The winning bidder, Bank of America, had a 2.48% bid, which was below what she estimated.
That means debt service is $26.2 million lower over the life of the bond issue, she said.
Zespaugh said later that older bond issues are being called in, which means lots of investors are looking for new investments, as reflected in the fact that the Elk River bond issue had nine bids while three bidders is typically considered good interest. Zespaugh said interest rates are going down because of concerns about conflict in the Middle East.
She said the lower rates mean a $26-per-month cut on a median home valuation, making for a cut in the debt payments. State law requires the district to pass the savings on to the public, she said.
“$26.2 million is a lot to be excited about,” added Kim Eisenschenk, the district’s executive director of business.
