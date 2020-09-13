Input needed for Elk River’s comprehensive plan update

Elk River, like most communities, has a comprehensive plan that provides a vision for the community along with goals and tasks to make that vision a reality. This plan serves as a 10-to-20-year road map for local elected officials to reference when making important decisions about development, transportation, parks and so much more.
The city is beginning the process to update the comprehensive plan. Input from residents and business owners is important to this process as it ensures this blueprint for the future of Elk River reflects the vision and values of the entire community.
Over the next several weeks there are a few ways citizens can get involved. Visit the city’s website to find the following:
• Community Questionnaire - It takes five minutes and is available through the month of October at ElkRiverMN.gov/ComprehensivePlan.
• map.social - This online tool allows you to create your own interactive map of Elk River and leave markers/pins in geographical locations where you can identify opportunities, weaknesses, or suggestions for use specific to that area. Visit ElkRiverMN.gov/ComprehensivePlan and click the map.social on the homepage to create your map to be reviewed by project leaders.
The expected plan update completion is anticipated for the summer of 2021.
