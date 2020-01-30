Correctional officer hospitalized after unprovoked attack
An inmate at the Sherburne County Jail attacked a correctional officer on the morning of Jan. 27, sending the officer to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Sheriff Joel Brott.
The attack happened at 11:33 a.m. in a housing unit where Hakeem Alexander Coles, 24, was an inmate, Brott said.
A 50-year-old male correctional officer was performing routine duties at the time, checking cells to make sure inmates were safe. The officer walked past Coles, who was on the phone, when Coles attacked him from behind by striking him on the right side of the head, Brott said.
The correctional officer immediately fell to the ground, and Coles continued to assault the officer, striking him multiple times to the head.
Other officers entered the housing unit and intervened in the assault, detaining Coles without further incident, Brott said.
In an interview after the assault Coles said he hadn’t had any previous contact with the officer he assaulted and said he had a hatred for all law enforcement. That, along with other issues, built up to the point that he was going to assault the next officer he saw, no matter who it was, the inmate reportedly said.
Coles is a U.S. Marshal’s inmate being held at the Sherburne County Jail, located in Elk River, on federal first-degree aggravated robbery charges. He could face federal charges of assaulting a correctional officer.
The correctional officer, who is a 16-year employee, is expected to make a full recovery.
