Tree-killing insect has been found in Sherburne County
An emerald ash borer virtual informational meeting is coming up this month, following the confirmation of the presence of the insect in Sherburne County for the first time.
The meeting for residents and tree care professionals will run from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Experts from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced last month that it had confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Sherburne County for the first time. There are now 36 counties in the state, including Sherburne, with EAB.
A tree care company contacted the Minnesota Department of Agriculture after suspecting a tree in Elk River was infested with EAB. MDA and city staff were able to find live EAB larvae and collect samples. Federal identification confirmed emerald ash borer.
EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009.
The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae, and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, EAB tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.
Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Sherburne County, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is enacting an emergency quarantine of the county which limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area.
The department issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.
The public will have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Sherburne County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine now through Sept. 30, and recommends adopting the quarantine on Oct. 3. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting: Kimberly Thielen Cremers at Kimberly.TCremers@state.mn.us.
There is more EAB information at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
