Absentee ballots were still being counted Thursday
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Absentee ballots were still being tabulated on Thursday as the Star News went to press, but the three incumbent Sherburne County commissioners were all leading in their races.
District 3 Commissioner Tim Dolan, of Elk River, had the most commanding lead. As of Thursday, he had 6,164 votes to 4,439 for his challenger, Anne Kostrzewski, according to unofficial results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
In District 1, Commissioner Barb Burandt had 4,417 votes to 4,181 for Andrew Hulse.
In District 5, Commissioner Lisa Fobbe showed 4,762 votes to 4,299 for Bryan Lawrence.
There was some initial confusion election night as unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website showed both Burandt and Fobbe trailing their challengers with 100 percent of the precincts reporting. The county, however, sent out a press release shortly before noon on Nov. 4 explaining that election staff were still tabulating absentee ballots and that any unofficial election results that had been posted were not considered complete at that time.
“Unfortunately, the Secretary of State’s Election Results website does not make it clear that 100% of precincts reporting can also mean that these precincts are only reporting partial results,” Sherburne County Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold said.
In most elections, such tabulation of unofficial results continues past election night. This year, however, posed additional challenges, given the large number of persons electing to vote absentee, according to the press release.
Three incumbents all first elected in 2016
Dolan, Burandt and Fobbe were all first elected to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners in 2016.
Dolan, of Elk River, works as chief strategist for the Elk River-based consulting firm Decklan Group.
In a statement Thursday, Dolan said he’s grateful for the opportunity to continue to represent Sherburne County citizens as their commissioner.
“I want to thank all of the volunteers and my family for their support throughout the campaign. I couldn’t have done it without you. I respect the efforts and applaud the willingness of my competitor to throw her hat in the ring and get involved in local government. It’s no small task in today’s political climate,” he said.
Dolan said he’s honored that voters put their trust in him and is looking forward to the challenges and accomplishments in the next term.
Dolan was challenged by Kostrzewski, of Zimmerman, who works in accounting/adminstration for a commercial construction material supply company.
District 3 includes two Elk River precincts, Becker city and township, Orrock Township and part of Livonia Township.
Burandt, of Elk River, is a registered nurse and a licensed attorney.
She has worked in home care and hospice for more than 30 years, primarily in management and government affairs.
Burandt served four years on the Elk River City Council before being elected to the county board.
Her challenger, Hulse, of Elk River, is a former naval flight officer turned corporate executive who opened two small businesses six years ago. He has served as the chair of the BPOU Senate District 30 Republicans.
District 1 includes three of the four wards in Elk River.
Fobbe served in the Minnesota Senate from 2007 to 2010 and on the Princeton School Board from 2000 to 2007 prior to being on the county board.
She has a bachelor’s degree in social work.
Lawrence has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management and is a farmer. He has been a licensed contractor for 25 years. Additionally, he serves as a Baldwin Township supervisor and chairs the Sherburne County Planning Advisory Board.
District 5 includes Zimmerman, Baldwin Township, part of Livonia Township and that portion of the city of Princeton that is in Sherburne County.
