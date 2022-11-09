One incumbent is in and another is out on the Otsego City Council.
Tina Goede and Ryan Dunlap emerged as the winners in the race for two seats on the Otsego City Council. Incumbents were Goede and Tom Darkenwald.
Six people ran for the two at-large seats. Both are four-year terms.
Goede was the top vote getter with 3,024 votes, or 24%, followed by Dunlap with 2,823 votes, or 22%. The other finishers were Corey Tanner, 2,446 votes (19%); Darkenwald, 1,656 votes (13%); Ali J. Rothschild, 1,422 votes (11%); and Jacob Denman, 1,190 (9%).
There were 67 write-in votes.
A grateful Dunlap said he breathed a sigh of relief at the results.
He said he’s been working on the campaign for about two years and door knocking almost every day since the beginning of August. He walked 9 miles a day, on average, while campaigning and said he lost 15 pounds.
Now with the election behind him, over the next 90 days he wants to tour city facilities. He also plans to meet with city officials.
“I know that I have a lot to learn,” he said.
Asked what he hopes to accomplish as a council member, he said his goal is to reduce property taxes, eliminate the franchise fee and eliminate the city’s surpluses.
“I’m looking forward to getting to work,” he said.
Goede has served on the Otsego City Council for four years. Two years ago she ran for mayor, finishing second in a three-way race that went to the incumbent, Mayor Jessica Stockamp.
Goede said she put a lot of time, effort and money into the race for mayor and chose not to campaign for the council race this year.
“I thought, ‘Well, let’s do it this way and see what happens,’” she said. “God has a plan. It was in his hands.”
Going forward, she wants to continue to make progress toward a future fire department in Otsego, though she doesn’t see a department being established during her next four-year term on the City Council. The city currently contracts with fire departments in Rogers, Elk River and Albertville for fire protection.
She also wants to keep Otsego safe as the city grows. She serves on the city’s Public Safety Commission.
Overall, she said she’s humbled by the support from voters.
“I have some great people backing me up and I can’t thank them enough,” she said.
