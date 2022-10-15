Incumbent Kim Michels one of six people to seek one of two at-large seat available on Elk River Area School Board

Kim Michels*
Address: 19258 Harmony Ave., Rogers
Family: Husband -Trever, 4 daughters – Ali, Dani, Erin, Alex ages 23-11
Education: BS Mechanical Engineering, NDSU
Age: 47
1. Briefly summarize your personal background that makes you qualified for the position you are seeking.
I have four children who have attended all levels of district schools which has provided exposure to numerous programs. As the Vice President of a highway contractor, I have extensive experience working with government agencies, budgets, unions, etc. These interactions have provided great insight and knowledge into the workings of multiple government offices from contracts to civil rights. I have a solid understanding of what it takes to accomplish goals within budget and regulatory constraints and provide positive outcomes. My first term has provided insight into how this experience fits into the unique aspects involved in running a school district.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
1. Increase collaborative learning to ensure students of all ages develop strong social skills and are able to constructively debate and work as a team. This includes providing opportunities for students to have contact with students they wouldn’t normally and building intra-district mentoring.
2. Standardize policy interpretation. We need to make sure that the district policies are implemented similarly across the entire district whether that’s lunch policies or student discipline.
3. Provide a well-rounded education that offers the academic and mental supports needed by all students whether that’s remedial or advanced placement initiatives.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life or life in general?
My family and successful career have been my main focus and greatest accomplishments. I am proud to be a good role model for my daughters showing them what you can accomplish with a good work ethic and perseverance.
4. Was there a specific issue that prompted you to run for Elk River Area School Board?
I am just completing my first term on the board. I initially ran, not with one specific initiative, but with the desire to make sure our students are graduating with the best chance to succeed regardless of path.
Over the last four years, a lot of time was spent on pandemic related issues and while they were and are important, I’d like the opportunity to serve when we have more time to really dig into the details and see what is and isn’t working.
5. How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
The board should be part of the curriculum committee along with other stakeholders including district staff, parents, etc. A good cross section of inputs is important in making decision such as curriculum.
We also need to continue to provide alternate opportunities for people to participate in the process similar to the online science and world language curriculum review option that was provided to all district parents last year. We also need to make sure we are advocating at the state level on policies that will flow down to the districts.
6. What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked most and why? What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked least and why?
I am proud of the way the board is able to respectfully listen and compromise with each other to make decisions that are in the best interest of the district as a whole. The board and administration worked well together to navigate the state regulations around school openings during the pandemic advocating with the various agencies to make sure the data was based on our specific area and not far regions of any of the five counties we are a part of.
I understand at times unpopular decisions are made by the board and are often made for reasons that may not be apparent. Sometimes there are legal or regulatory constraints and sometimes it’s a matter of choosing the best of the bad options. As a board member you need to be able to make those tough decisions to avoid harming the district through inaction.
7. The Elk River Area School Board approved a strategic plan in May of 2017. The plan, created by a core planning team composed of parents, community members, business leaders, students, staff and teachers, established the district’s roadmap. How do you believe that plan has served the school district?
The strategic plan has served the district well and has been a good road map for the last five years.
Progress has been made on all aspects of the plan. The career and college readiness opportunities have expanded greatly over the last five years. Our students have options including culinary, STEM, DECA, trades, etc., not only to participate in a school setting, but also by partnering with local businesses for work experience. Access to technology has increased by providing our students individual devices and enhanced in-school technology helping them better navigate the world. This also has provided parents an opportunity to more easily connect with the students work and school resources. We have continued to increase the mental and academic supports for student and are always looking for new innovative ways to make impacts.
8. What results and/or measurement are you looking for in the next plan? What reforms are you most interested in seeing?
I imagine that some similar items will be on the next strategic plan, but the world has changed a lot and we need to retool for the realities of today. The inputs from the community meetings will really drive what the focus of the district will be over the next five years. So far, I’ve heard a lot about opportunities, district supports and information flow. I look forward to hearing from more of our amazing students, teachers, parents and community members.
9. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from school district advisory commissions and the administration? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
There have been times over the last four years when topics have come up that were maybe not my first choice for my immediate family, but were the right decision for the district as a whole. As a board member you need to be able separate those hats you wear and make sure you are considering all the data, information and views of others. You need to be open to listening, being wrong and humble enough to admit it. Each board member is an individual with their own opinion and has a right to vote as they feel. Regardless, after a vote, board members need to support the decision and work to advance the initiative. In the end, we all want our programs to succeed. That doesn’t mean if you feel strongly about something you can’t work to propose and pass something else down the line.
10. Do you believe there are anyKim programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
The district tries to make sure that there are a number of opportunities for everyone, from those struggling to those excelling. Programming continues to expand and provide opportunities for students to explore college and careers while still in high school, including AP classes from science to art and work experience opportunities. I do think that there’s an opportunity to increase exposure to personal development, life ready skills and community building inside the schools. These are important skills that they can build on throughout their life and help them positively affect the world.
11. Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?
There are not specific classes that concern me. We do need to monitor how the content is taught and make sure it’s in conformance with district policies. When it’s not, we need to take action to make sure expectations are understood and met.
12. What experience do you have with complicated budgets? When you are given a thick budget document for the district, what will be your process to determine if it is a good budget for the system?
I have dealt with budgets and managing outcomes my entire work career from the bottom on up. That experience has provided a good basis of how to identify and mitigate problems. Determination of a good budget involves examining past performance and factoring in future projections to decide where the opportunities for improvement and areas of focus lie, then prioritizing goals and ensuring they can be met with the resources provided. Budgets should be continuously monitored to identify issues before they impact other district goals. There are a lot of unique aspects of school budgeting that must also be monitored.
