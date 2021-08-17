Our Minnesota business faces hardships due to severe weather and flooding. We distribute medical devices nationwide and need predictability in shipping, ports, trucking and rail. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen.
From wildfires out West, to floods in the Midwest, to hurricanes on the East Coast, every year our supply chains are disrupted – costing us and hurting people who need our products.
That’s why we’ve joined the call for resilient infrastructure. Congress is currently considering a much-needed bipartisan infrastructure package, investing in roads, bridges, tunnels, rail and ports. However, with increasingly severe weather these investments must be built to stronger standards.
Thankfully a bipartisan bill is gaining momentum in Congress. The Flood Resilience and Taxpayer Savings Act of 2021 would require federal agencies consider the future effects of severe weather and flooding before spending money on infrastructure. It’s fiscally smart, because it’s actually cheaper to build right the first time instead of constantly repairing damages. It also keeps our businesses, schools and homes protected.
Recently, Reps. Phillips (D-MN-3) and Stauber (R-MN-8) cosponsored this legislation. Other members of the Minnesota delegation should follow their lead. It would help all of us if Congress embraced this legislation and built resilience into infrastructure. — Matt Steinrueck, Minneapolis
