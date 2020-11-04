Bryan Lawrence has defeated incumbent Lisa Fobbe by just 17 votes in the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners District 5 race, according to unofficial results.
Lawrence got 3,709 votes or 49.87% to 3,692 or 49.64% for Fobbe. There were 37 write-in votes.
Lawrence has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management and is a farmer. He has been a licensed contractor for 25 years. Additionally, he serves as a Baldwin Township supervisor and chairs the Sherburne County Planning Advisory Board. He also has been chairman of the Association of Townships.
Fobbe was first elected to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners in 2016. Prior to that she served in the Minnesota Senate from 2007 to 2010 and on the Princeton School Board from 2000 to 2007.
She has a bachelor’s degree in social work.
District 5 includes Zimmerman, Baldwin Township, part of Livonia Township and that portion of the city of Princeton that is in Sherburne County.
