In-person criminal jury trials may resume in state district courts — including Sherburne County District Court in Elk River — effective Monday, March 15, as long as the court adheres to COVID-19 preparedness plans, such as practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.
The changes are covered under a new statewide order issued by Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea.
“We are gradually increasing in-person activities in court facilities in a safe and responsible manner that will allow the courts to fulfill our constitutional obligation, while we continue to do all that we can to protect public health and safety,” Gildea said in a statement.
A previous order required many in-person court proceedings to be held remotely beginning in late November due to the increase in COVID-19 infection rates across Minnesota at the time.
