For more than 40 years, Community Aid Elk River, a local food shelf in Elk River, has been committed to helping the community it calls home.
“As we all see the increasing price of food, gas, and more, it makes things even more difficult for someone already struggling to make ends meet,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said.
During the statewide Give to the Max Day Nov. 18, CAER is seeking support to reach its goal of raising $48,000. Financial donations received by CAER online, in person, and via mail from Nov. 1-18 will be counted toward the Give to the Max Day fundraiser.
“Thanks to the generous support of our community, CAER Food Shelf is able to provide thousands of pounds of food to more than 500 families each month — and so much more,” Kliewer said.
The impact
After leaving a job and selling many of her possessions to make ends meet, a woman came to CAER seeking food and financial assistance. She found a new job, she explained, but was still behind on her rent and utilities due to the job transition.
“That’s where CAER stepped in. We were able provide food assistance and help bring her rent and utilities current,” Kliewer said. “She was so grateful; tears of joy filled her eyes.”
For community members seeking assistance, CAER provides a variety of services.
“We offer weekly shopping for families where they can get milk, meat, fresh produce, hygiene and household products, diapers and baby formula, and so much more,” Kliewer said. “We offer extra kid-friendly food for the weekends, we deliver monthly to three senior living facilities, we offer rent and utility assistance as well as car repairs. We have warm weather gear in the winter months and school supplies in the fall.”
The organization’s impact in the community goes beyond the food and financial services it provides.
“Our volunteers and staff are caring and helpful, assisting anyone that needs physical help with their groceries, or just a friendly conversation. A food shelf is so much more than canned soup and macaroni and cheese — which we also have,” Kliewer said. “A food shelf builds up every person in the community, with integrity, compassion and respect. These are the core values of our food shelf, CAER Food Shelf.”
How to help
• Financial donations made online Nov. 1-18 at https://www.givemn.org/organization/Community-Aid-Of-Elk-River make CAER Food Shelf eligible to be in the running for a variety of cash prizes as part of Give to the Max Day on Thursday, Nov. 18. It’s an easy way to donate and possibly have your donation stretch further.
• Donate via mail or regular donation hours at CAER Food Shelf, 12621 Elk Lake Road, Elk River, Minnesota 55330. Donation hours at CAER are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday.
CAER Food Shelf is a nonprofit organization which provides food, referrals and financial assistance for shelter and utilities. More information: caerfoodshelf.org or 763-441-1020.
