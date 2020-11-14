This was the first time I was an election judge and I just want to say thanks to all those involved in the process. Thanks to the Secretary of State, the Sherburne County Auditor, the precinct head judges, the other election judges I worked with and everyone in-between who worked to make it a safe, nonpartisan, democratic process. Every step was there to insure the integrity for each person’s vote. I was very impressed. —Sue Hales, Elk River

