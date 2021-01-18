Images are powerful in many ways, which makes the choice in last Friday’s edition (January 9, 2020 – Marching Into US History) one of the most offensive I have ever seen. After a week where our U.S. Capitol was broken into and desecrated, you chose as the front-page image a group of rioters with a prominent picture of a mannequin dressed in white with the word Traitor across the front and a noose around its neck. This is an inexcusable choice that the Star News should be ashamed of.
The images alone are enough cause for outrage, but then to go on and read a story that had so many statements by Mr. Rothmeyer with absolutely no facts to back them up is egregious! It is fine to print his statements, but it is your job, Mr. Boyle, to give your readers facts. Isn’t that what a newspaper is for? Mr. Rothmeyer and Mr. Bakken may be marching because they believe the election was unfair. Fine. Tell us how it is unfair. Blanket statements about irregularities are not helpful and say nothing. How about the fact that the president’s campaign filed over 60 lawsuits contesting the election process, vote counting, and the vote certification process in multiple states and nearly all were dismissed or dropped due to lack of evidence.
I want to be clear, I am not opposing a person’s right to support a particular political candidate and to gather to peacefully protest. But this was not a protest. It seems rather naïve and quite unbelievable that Mr. Rothmeyer and Mr. Bakken didn’t realize the powder keg they were walking into when they decided to go to Washington, D.C. There have been plans and reports for months on multiple social media sites as well as the news regarding the incendiary groups attending and the likelihood of violence.
This paper owes our community an apology for the horrendous images portrayed and the lack of journalistic integrity with which this story was written. — Stephanie Brown, Elk River
