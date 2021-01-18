First and foremost, the pictures you chose to use in the article from this week’s Elk River Star News “Marching into US History” contain an image of a Trump supporter carrying a make-shift mannequin with a noose around its neck and the word “traitor” written across its chest. An image of a noose is much more than a knot in a rope. It symbolizes an act of brutality, along with unbound fear and hatred towards African Americans.
There were many images seen in the media this past week from the riots in Washington. Camera cords were tied into nooses and hung from trees, makeshift gallows were erected, confederate flags were flown in and around the Capitol building and other disturbing slogans can be seen on flags, clothing, and signs. This was not a rally for America as you suggest Scott Rothmeyer, D.J. Bakken and others went to DC to attend. The event attended by Christian conservatives, Patriots, fanatics, and rebels, as described by Mr. Rothmeyer, was a riot.
If one can get past the images, the article itself only gets worse. The title “Marching into U.S. History” should be questioned. You could have titled it “Participating in Capital Riots” or “Violating Laws Against the U.S. Government.”
As the writer, you are willing to print quotes by the president of the United States and Mr. Rothmeyer without follow-up regarding the facts. In doing so you shirk your journalistic integrity by not challenging the lies.
The article did not mention the death and destruction, laws that were broken or the blatant attack on American Democracy that took place that day.
Instead, you print Mr. Trump’s and Mr. Rothmeyer’s following vague claims:
Flawed election results.
Provide support of the flawed election results with facts and figures.
Election stolen by emboldened radical left Democrats.
Provide proof, not just statements, on how the election was stolen by Democrats.
Stolen by the fake news media.
Again, provide proof how the election was stolen by the fake news media.
The results of the election should be investigated.
Provide specific investigations that should have taken place that have not already.
The Trump campaign filed 60 lawsuits or more contesting the election process, vote counting and the vote certification process in multiple states. Nearly all suits were dismissed or dropped due to lack of evidence. Many judges, lawyers and other observers described the suits as “frivolous” and “without merit.”
He (Rothmeyer) has been following the storyline and has no doubt there’s evidence — big and small — that there were irregularities.
Provide the big and small evidence.
We have never had mail-in voting where (ballots) are mailed out ... and people just drop them in a box and it is a vote.
Voting by mail has been done since the Civil War.
In 2020, 34 states offered no-excuse absentee voting or permitted voters to cite COVID-19 as their reason to vote absentee.
Mail-in voting was necessitated by the fact we are in a pandemic and this supported the ability for all Americans to fulfill their right to vote.
In 2016, an election won by Mr. Trump, 1 in 4 voters cast their votes via ballots mailed to them.
Provide some sense of how voting is different this year.
Everything was handled differently.
Provide some clarity to what “everything was handled differently” means.
The voting irregularities mentioned are not supported with facts by Mr. Rothmeyer nor by you the writer. There is so much about this article that is appalling and unchecked. You are responsible for the contents of this article.
Again, if you are going to publish a story of this nature, please provide facts that support the position of the people quoted in the article. That is your job. — Tom Brown, Elk River
