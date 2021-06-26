Ordinance change will give Zimmerman ability to fine those who fail to follow watering rules; cost of irrigation also increased by 2nd city council resolution
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The city of Zimmerman’s efforts to get its residents conserve water during a drought have been ignored one too many times, so the council on June 21 adopted an ordinance amendment giving its staff some teeth to enforce water regulations.
The city allows even-odd day watering between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. to conserve water during a drought. So residences with even-numbered addresses water during those time frames on even-numbered days, while those with odd-numbered addresses water during the odd-numbered days during the prescribed times.
As drought conditions have intensified, the city’s public works department has been making house calls to talk to residents and placing door hangers on door handles asking for compliance. Most were receptive, and even welcomed help adjusting the timers on their sprinkler systems. Some were not, and suggested city staff take a hike or worse. Nothing could be done about it until Monday night.
Residents who disregard the city’s odd-even watering restrictions in the future can now face fines. Aside from a one-week grace period to get the word out, the city will issue one warning, fine $100 on the second violation, $200 on a third violation and $300 on each subsequent violation within a 12-month period. There are two-week exemptions for newly sodded yards.
In a separate motion the council also approved a change to water rates.
Water that is used outside people’s residences to keep lawns green and cars shiny clean will cost more than the water used inside the home for drinking, laundry, showers and flushing toilets. The city has the ability to set water rates on water that flows through outside meters at a higher rate.
The current water rate has been $4.07 per 1,000 gallons. Water flowing through outdoor meters will now cost to $5.25 per 1,000 gallons.
Homes constructed after 1996 have two meters installed to make this possible, according to City Administrator Randy Piasecki. There are two reasons he supported doing this.
“We are spending a lot of money on water that has been chemically treated, and it is being applied to lawns,” Piasecki said. “Two, to promote conservation as the Department of Natural Resources has been requesting.”
Residents use five times more water in the summer months than in the winter, and it has been getting increasingly dicey to watch water levels ebb and flow, Public Works director Keith Koehler said.
Zimmerman is not alone. Other cities are trying to solve the same problem, which is not having enough water to fight fire if a house fire, grass fire or other blaze broke out. In its cursory search, staff came across seven cities last week that have instituted full bans.
“You can’t wash your vehicle in the driveway,” Koehler said. “You can’t put a sprinkler out for the kids. You can’t do anything.
“We created this as a median. If we can get everybody to follow this ordinance, we would be 50% capacity and it wouldn’t affect anybody beyond not being able to water from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on odd or even days (depending on their house number).”
Zimmerman staff pulled language from Andover’s water regulations ordinance and mixed it in with their existing ordinance. Koehler said they also gave the city tips on how to enforce the amendment and how to document violations so they can’t be successfully contested.
“We’re running out of water,” Koehler said. “(In the event) your house burns down, your green grass isn’t going to matter if the fire trucks are driving all over it.”
Koehler explained that when there’s a house fire, the fire chief is calling him to check on the water supply. By the time he arrives, he’s calling back to see what Koehler found out. Koehler will tell him how many loads he can have before mutual aid must be called to avoid running out of water.
“It’s not a good situation to be in,” Koehler said.
