Favor Ayumba won honorable mention by League of Minnesota Cities for essay that looks at tiny houses so people can feel at home
by Jim Boyle
Editor
If VandenBerge Middle School sixth grader Favor Ayumba were mayor, she would focus on making small homes available to people who could not afford homes.
The idea sprang to mind when given an assignment from English teacher Morgan Butts that was spawned by the annual Mayor for a Day Essay Contest sponsored by the League of Minnesota Cities.
She paired the topics of housing and what she learned watching YouTube on the topic of tiny houses.
“The topic of homeless shelters came up, and I mixed the two ideas together,” Ayumba told the Star News in Principal Marcia Welch’s office on Tuesday, March 8.
The Elk River girl, 11, read her essay in front of a live audience the night before at the March 7 Elk River City Council meeting.
“I would dedicate my time to making small homes for those who couldn’t afford to stay in one place, and for those on the street,” Ayumbu said in the essay. “They would be small, box-like homes made with affordable, highly available resources that had three rooms: A bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.”
Ayumbu suggested communities could host fundraisers to pay for the supplies and furnish the homes, those with architecture experience would design, those with construction experience could build and those who couldn’t help in those other ways could donate.
“I’ve never been homeless or had to suffer the harsh conditions of (Minnesota), but I’ve lived with another family,” Ayumbu wrote. “It was nice, but it didn’t feel like home. It felt like it was where I slept and ate, not where I belong ... my guess is, in homeless shelters, some people still feel homeless, just no longer on the streets.”
This was the ninth year of the contest, and this year’s attracted nearly 300 entries from fourth, fifth and sixth grade students from across the state.
Students in Butts’ class were given the assignment to say what they would focus on if they were mayor for a day. They were also given the opportunity to submit the essay to the contest.
Three winners and four honorable mentions were selected. Ayumba received an honorable mention.
Ayumba said it was nerve-wracking to speak at the council meeting, but many commented they were impressed with her delivery. Welch was not surprised.
“She has so much poise,” Welch said, commenting on how when speaking she’ll pause to make sure she thinks of the exact word she wants to choose.
Her three “main” areas of interest as she considers her future are coding, architecture and engineering. She passed on taking coding at the middle school as it’s too basic from what she’s accustomed to tackling. She said she prefers working in JavaScript. She has three siblings. Two are college-aged and attend Stanford and the University of Minnesota.
She said she likes writing but prefers reading.
The A student attended Lincoln Elementary School. She has lived in Elk River most of her life. Her parents and siblings emigrated from Africa.
(Editor’s note: Maggie Stanwood contributed to this report.)
