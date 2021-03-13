As the devil, I would make Dr. Seuss books obsolete, but make sure my book, “The Satanic Bible,” is still for sale.

I would make sure judges would threaten lawyers on voter fraud. “Absolute Truth.”

I would mix up children on what bathrooms to use (and make Mr. Potato head neutral).

I would allow prisoners to get stimulus checks at the taxpayers’ expense.

I would allow government to print money like toilet paper.

I have made the best “Aunt Jemima” syrup “gone with the wind.”

I have made all neighboring countries to hate Israel.

I will have certain lives matter posters all over schools but Lydia Booth cannot wear her “Jesus loves me” mask.

I will have TV news reporters give their bias opinions instead of “truth news.”

Isaiah 5:20 “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil.”

Good day. — Jeanette Beaudry, Elk River

