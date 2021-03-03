District 728 Community Education is offering a new class, “Identity Theft and Senior Scams” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at the Handke Center in Elk River. Cost is $9.

Discover how to recognize and avoid clever phone and email scams. Understand the credible resources available to you and what to do when a financial scam crosses your path.

For details or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

