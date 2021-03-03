District 728 Community Education is offering a new class, “Identity Theft and Senior Scams” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at the Handke Center in Elk River. Cost is $9.
Discover how to recognize and avoid clever phone and email scams. Understand the credible resources available to you and what to do when a financial scam crosses your path.
For details or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.