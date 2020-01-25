Ice jams make it dam hard for beavers, river access
The Mississippi River was on the rise this past week due to an ice jam resulting in the closures of Bailey Point Nature Preserve, 1 Morton Avenue and the boat launch area at Babcock Memorial Rest Area, 17900 Highway 10. They are closed until further notice. Meanwhile, beavers have also been busy monitoring the water levels as they work on dams of their own.
