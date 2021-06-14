The Sherburne History Center will host an ice cream social and the Sherburne Area Visual Arts Showcase during Becker Freedom Days.
From Tuesday, June 15, to Sunday, June 20, the History Center will display the artwork of a variety of local artists. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Eleven artists, displaying oil and acrylic paintings or photography and other media, will show their work.
The History Center will host an ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. Free ice cream will be given out at the museum. In addition, in the culmination of the spring fundraising for the History Center, Executive Director Mike Brubaker has promised to shave his head to thank all of the donors.
Sherburne History Center is located at 10775 27th Ave. SE in Becker. For more information, go to www.sherburnehistorycenter.org.
