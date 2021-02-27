I have a public service announcement for anyone who doesn’t like to humiliate themselves publicly: Every time you comment on social media about a story you haven’t read, your odds of looking silly increase exponentially.
It seems like common sense, doesn’t it? Before asking a question or offering an opinion on an article, you should first read the article so you know what it says.
That’s a pretty low bar, if you ask me.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t take much time online to realize that many people don’t even set the bar that high.
Some of the most egregious offenders ask a question that is answered literally a few sentences into the article, so they’d know the answer if they took a few seconds to read past the headline. Frankly, it’s frustrating as a journalist when someone reads a headline of a story I may have spent hours creating and then makes a comment that reveals they literally haven’t read beyond the first sentence.
Obviously I’m not saying you have to read every article that flashes across your Facebook or Twitter feed, but if you care enough to stop and add your two cents on a topic, you should care enough to read the story first.
On the bright side, the phenomenon of commenting without reading did lead NPR to pull my all-time favorite April Fools’ Day prank back in 2014 (and it’s been recycled since). Under the headline “Why Doesn’t America Read Anymore?” NPR posted a short note congratulating genuine readers and explaining the joke.
“We sometimes get the sense that some people are commenting on NPR stories that they haven’t actually read,” the story said. “If you are reading this, please like this post and do not comment on it. Then let’s see what people have to say about this ‘story.’”
Even though the joke has been circulating for years, hasty commenters still fall for it. It’s both hilarious and a little depressing if you think about it.
So do the world a favor: Say “please” and “thank you,” look both ways before crossing the street and don’t comment on stories until you’ve read them. — Jonathan Young, APG of East Central Minnesota (Editor's note: Young can be reached at jonathan.young@apgecm.com.)
