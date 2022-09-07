Motorists can expect several ramp closures in Maple Grove and Rogers beginning Friday evening through Sunday morning while crews repair pavement and update the traffic sensor system, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, crews will close the ramps listed below through 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Follow the signed detours for these ramp closures.
The ramp from eastbound I-94 to eastbound I-694
Eastbound I-94 detour: Southbound I-494 to eastbound I-394 to eastbound I-94
Eastbound I-694 detour: Southbound I-494 to eastbound I-394 to northbound I-94 to eastbound I-694
The loop and ramp from Weaver Lake Rd. to eastbound I-94
Westbound Weaver Lake Rd. to eastbound I-94 detour: Southbound East Fish Lake Rd. to eastbound Bass Lake Rd. to northbound I-494
Eastbound Weaver Lake Rd. to eastbound I-94 detour: Eastbound Weaver Lake Rd. to eastbound Elm Creek Blvd. to southbound Hemlock Ln. to eastbound I-94
The ramp from westbound I-94 to Hennepin Co. Rd. 81/Hwy 101
Detour: The flyover ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound Hwy 101 to 141st Ave. to southbound Hwy 101 to Co. Rd. 81
Note: The flyover ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound Hwy 101 will be open
Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time to reach your destination. Closure duration and time frames are approximate and weather dependent.
