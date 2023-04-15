Hwy 169 one lane, each direction, 24–7

Expect the work zone to transition April 15-18. Construction will begin in full force by Wed, April 19, 2023.
Here's what to expect:
Hwy 169 between Main St. and 197th Ave. will be reduced to one-lane, each direction, 24-7, on the southbound side to construct the northbound road and bridges through early July
Jackson Ave. and 193rd Ave. will be closed to/from Hwy 169 to construct a new interchange through Nov. 1
School St. and Elk Hills Dr. will be closed to/from Hwy 169 to construct a new interchange through Nov. 1
MnDOT will monitor traffic flow and adjust accordingly. Please be patient it takes time to learn a new work zone.
Overall, the two new interchanges at School St./Elk Hills Dr. and Jackson Ave./193rd Ave., will open by Nov. 1.
Map of work zone mid-April to mid-Summer. Weather permitting and subject to change.
Elk River is open
Local access will be open and maintained to those who work, visit, or live along Hwy 169 in Elk River; however, expect changes and seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
Expect these changes to access along Hwy 169
Motorists
Hwy 169 will be open at Hwy 10, Main St. and the 197th Ave. interchange
Temporary access along the corridor:
SB Hwy 169 from Holt St.
SB Hwy 169 to/from Freeport St.
NB Hwy 169 to/from Zane Ave.
NB Hwy 169 to Fifth St.
NB Hwy 169 to/from Evans St.
Added to assist with side street traffic flow:
Signal at Gates Ave. and Main St.
Signal at 179th Ave. and Twin Lakes Rd. NW
Compact roundabout on Evans St.
Pedestrians
Hwy 169 crossings available at the signalized intersection at Main St., the pedestrian bridge north of School St./Elk Hills Dr. and the 197th Ave. bridge
Schedule is tentative and subject to change.
More about this 169 Redefine project
When the freeway is complete in 2024, the project will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and reduce bottle necks, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety along three miles of Hwy 169 in Elk River, Sherburne County.
