Hwy 10 bridge removal over the Rum River begins May 30
Starting Tue, May 30, crews will begin demolition of the eastbound Hwy 10 bridge over the Rum River. Drivers traveling on Hwy 10 will remain in a single lane of traffic in each direction and will be shifted to the new westbound bridge while crews remove and rebuild the old eastbound bridge. Rum River water traffic may need to be stopped in 15-minute intervals during some construction activities. Flaggers will be on the water in boats during construction activities that require stopping water traffic. All Rum River recreational users are advised to pay attention when approaching the bridge. Residents and businesses may experience an increase in noise during some of the demolition work. Construction of the new eastbound bridge is expected to be completed in late fall.
Ferry Street to westbound Hwy 10 ramp closes in early June
Crews will soon begin constructing the new entrance ramp from Ferry St. to westbound Hwy 10. The ramp will be closed in early June through August. Additional details will be provided in a future update. Have a safe Memorial Day weekend!
More about this project
MnDOT and the City of Anoka are working together to reconstruct and improve roads and bridges on Hwy 10 between Thurston Ave. and 7th Ave. through Anoka. When complete, the two-year Hwy 10 Anoka project will improve traffic flow, decrease traffic delays and increase safety. Construction is anticipated to be completed in spring 2024. For more information, including upcoming traffic impacts, visit the Hwy 10 Anoka project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, contact the Hwy 10 Anoka project team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.