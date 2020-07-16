A husband and wife were both arrested for DWI in separate incidents July 9 in Elk River.
The first call came in at 7:41 p.m. and was a report of a single vehicle crash near Jackson Avenue and Sixth Street. A man on a motorcycle had tipped the bike over and the caller reported that he appeared to be impaired.
Capt. Bob Kluntz said police located the motorcycle near Highway 169 and 193rd Avenue. The driver traveled to a home in the 19300 block of Auburn Street, where police stopped him. The 64-year-old Elk River man was subsequently arrested for DWI, Kluntz said.
While at the residence arresting the motorcyclist, the man’s 64-year-old wife arrived home driving a separate vehicle. Kluntz said officers made contact with her to explain what was happening with her husband and how he had been in a minor crash.
While speaking with her, officers observed signs of impairment and eventually arrested her for DWI as well, Kluntz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.