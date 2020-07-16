A husband and wife were both arrested for DWI in separate incidents July 9 in Elk River.

The first call came in at 7:41 p.m. and was a report of a single vehicle crash near Jackson Avenue and Sixth Street. A man on a motorcycle had tipped the bike over and the caller reported that he appeared to be impaired.

Capt. Bob Kluntz said police located the motorcycle near Highway 169 and 193rd Avenue. The driver traveled to a home in the 19300 block of Auburn Street, where police stopped him. The 64-year-old Elk River man was subsequently arrested for DWI, Kluntz said.

While at the residence arresting the motorcyclist, the man’s 64-year-old wife arrived home driving a separate vehicle. Kluntz said officers made contact with her to explain what was happening with her husband and how he had been in a minor crash.

While speaking with her, officers observed signs of impairment and eventually arrested her for DWI as well, Kluntz said.

