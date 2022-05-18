Andrew Hulse, local business owner and former naval flight Oofficer, announced May 9 he intends to run for Sherburne County Commissioner District 1.
Hulse challenged Barb Burandt for the seat two years ago. She won a four-year term with 4,417 votes, compared to 4,181 votes for Hulse, but due to recent redistricting, four of the five seats on the board will be up for election this year.
Hulse said in his announcement that Sherburne County’s budget has continued to balloon under the current board.
“Since 2016 the levy has increased by nearly 30% while at the same time the population only increased by about 8%,” he said. “We cannot keep growing county government by nearly four times the population growth. It is simply not sustainable.”
After serving for nearly a decade as a naval flight officer, Hulse worked as an executive in aerospace and technology companies.
“I have run $100 million-plus budgets many times in my career,” he said. “I know how to look for where to cut and drive efficiencies — something our current county leadership is desperately lacking.”
Hulse is also a strong believer in individual rights, which he says have been eroding.
“As a military officer I swore an oath to support and defend the constitution,” he said. “We need county commissioners who believe in that oath, and not just use it for a photo op at their swearing-in ceremony.”
