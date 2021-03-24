Elk River Council rejects option of hiring consultant for small downtown area study due to timing, cost
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Downtown Elk River remains on the Elk River City Council’s radar, but its members agreed on March 15 the next step it takes should not be a small area study that would touch off more community engagement, another subcommittee and result in a detailed addition to the comprehensive plan that is being developed.
The issues raised by council members were cost, which was proposed to be $76,500 from the Houseal Lavigne Associates, and timing.
“I don’t know that by spending $80,000 on this area study we’re going to get a whole lot that is tangible for us other than ‘it depends on what happens with Highway 10,’ ” Wagner said.
City staff sought direction Monday after meeting with the same consultant working on the city’s comprehensive plan to see what it would take to complete a small area study. This study would essentially be an update to the Mississippi Connections plan, a look at the 400-acre area, and it would ultimately become an addition to the comprehensive plan, Zack Carlton, the city’s planning manager, said.
Feedback received from the Feb. 22 community forum would be the kickoff of the information, and the plan would build on the themes heard that night along with some of the concerns the city has heard through the years.
“It would incorporate it all into a nice package as a new chapter of our comprehensive plan,” Carlton said.
It would include a new engagement process, a new subcommittee (not the same members working on the comp plan now) and traffic studies to look at one-ways on Jackson Avenue to see what would work best, and one-ways on Main Street to see how far that should extend and whether it would be carried out all the way across Railroad Drive, Carlton said.
The benefit, he said, would be having the rest of the comprehensive plan speak to this sub-area plan and vice versa.
“Having said that, $76,000 is a lot of money to add on to a comp plan that we’re looking at,” Carlton said.
Carlton did also say it was in the ballpark for costs related to other small area studies the city has done like the FAST Study and Mississippi Connections. Payment could come from various sources including the HRA and the streets department reserve as it relates to the traffic component.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner spoke in favor of having Elk River’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority pick up the discussion after the council passes it the baton. She said downtown discussions need to continue, but there’s a realism that exists that makes it foolish to look at the ideas of a pedestrian bridge and such measures at this time. She said other areas of interest could be explored by the HRA, for instance increasing access and use of the Mississippi River.
Mayor John Dietz and other council members agreed with Wagner.
“It’s such a small area,” Dietz said. “I think the HRA could do some work and come up with some ideas.”
The mayor and council liked the idea of tapping their own resources, knowing they could always go back to the idea of doing a small area study.
Council Member Mike Beyer said the city with the council, HRA and EDA just went through a nice open forum and solicited input. He likes the idea of bringing downtown people in and having a sit-down meeting with them and then kicking it back to the HRA to continue forward.
Carlton said comments received at the Feb. 22 meeting will still be worked into the comp plan.
Council Member Matt Westgaard said a key topic will be what constitutes the downtown area and the greater downtown, and he noted, depending on what that is, the land inside and outside of that area can be treated and guided differently for densities and types of zoning and uses.
“It make sense to start with HRA,” Westgaard said.
Wagner noted the HRA is hosting a developers forum in April as it relates to Main and Gates, and said there’s a lot of experience and good ideas on the commission.
Council Members Garrett Christianson and Westgaard serve on committee looking at the comp plan as well as HRA Chairman Larry Toth.
