Heritage Preservation Commission first to see changes, other commissions will, too
by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
The Elk River Heritage Preservation Commission got more control over its operations Jan. 6, as the Elk River City Council voted to change the ordinance that outlines the commission’s procedures.
According to City Administrator Cal Portner, the change came out of a Dec. 16 discussion where the City Council’s guidance was to make an ordinance amendment after hearing from members of three city commissions or boards who were asked to account for their time. Council members and city officials were wondering why some of the commissions meet so infrequently or have attendance issues.
Portner told the council Monday that the changes are taking the items in the ordinance that outline procedures and give the commissioners more control over the commissions’ operations. Portner said city staff will do the same things with other commissions as well.
Under the change, the Heritage Preservation Commission still has to have five members, but commissioners now have the power to expand membership. The City Council still has the power to appoint members. The second item changed is how the commission appoints members, which it can do in its own bylaws. The commission will also have rules of procedure and be required to follow open meeting laws, have a joint meeting with the council, talk about its goals, go out and try to achieve them and then report back to the council.
There were no questions from council members, except a comment from Council Member Matt Westgaard, who said he felt the changes reflected what the council had been talking about earlier. The change passed unanimously.
