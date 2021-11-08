by Jim Boyle
Editor
Otsego Council Member Brittany Moores reported on Oct. 25 the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission has had discussions about restoring and preserving the old city hall.
Mayor Jessica Stockamp suggested a full meeting of the Otsego City Council and Heritage Preservation Commission. Stockamp recalled how interest in doing the same with the Peavey House was abandoned after it was determined to be too costly and lacking council support to fund such an endeavot.
“There’s a lot you can do and can’t do,” Stockamp said. “There’s a lot involved.”
The commission asked to renew the conversation with the City Council on the preservation of possibly one of Otsego’s last city owned historic buildings. The group had a few questions for the City Council:
• Is it the “last” “oldest” city owned building in Otsego?
• Is there an opportunity to have the building estimated for renovation?
• Is there anything that the council would like the commission to present to show why they would like to preserve the building and recommendations for the building after restoration?
The Heritage Preservation Commission is made up of five members appointed by the City Council. The heritage of the city is among its most important assets and the commission works to safeguard this heritage by preserving sites and structures and documenting the history of people and events in the community to foster civic pride in notable accomplishments of the past.
The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Ave. NE, and all members of the community are invited to attend.
Commissioner members include Toni Seroshek, Gail Anderson, Chris Wilson, Cara Husak, John Waldron and Kathleen Beaudry (alternate).
Moores is the liaison to the council.
