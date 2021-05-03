Anglers with fishing questions can find answers at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fishing page at mndnr.gov/fishing. The page answers questions like: What species can I fish for? What kind of bait is legal? What kind of fish can I keep? It also is a mobile-friendly destination for information on when, where and how to fish. Users will find a link to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota.

The DNR fishing page also includes an online version of Minnesota fishing regulations plus an online version of the 2021 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet, which is available in print anywhere DNR licenses are sold.

Recommended for you

Load comments