Household hazardous waste collection events are scheduled across Sherburne County. The events are free for all Sherburne County residents. Identification is required.
Products that will be accepted include adhesives, aerosols, automotive chemicals (no motor oil), batteries (disposable and rechargeable), car batteries, cleaners, fuels (gasoline, diesel and so forth), fluorescent bulbs (limit 10 bulbs per vehicle), garden chemicals, mercury, mothballs, paints, poison, pool and spa chemicals, roofing tar, sealers and solvents.
For a list of products that are not accepted, go to https://tinyurl.com/4htzznye.
Child car seat recycling will also be available at all of the events.
Here’s the 2021 schedule.
Elk River
Location: Sherburne County Fairgrounds, 13372 Business Center Drive (enter across from the YMCA).
Dates: 2-5 p.m. Friday, May 7; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 8; 2-5 p.m. Friday, Oct, 8 and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 9.
Becker
Location: Northern Metals Recycling, 12432 Energy Drive.
Dates: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Zimmerman
Location: Sherburne County Public Works, 12950 7th Ave. S.
Dates: 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 and 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Santiago
Location: Santiago Township Hall, 16943 20th St. SE
Dates: 2-5 p.m. Monday, June 21.
Clear Lake
Location: Clear Lake Fire Hall, 8670 1st Ave. W.
Dates: 2-5 p.m. Monday, June 28.
Orrock
Location: KJ’s Refuge Bar and Grill, 26211 184th St. NW
Dates: 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
