House District 30A Special Election Voters Guide: Paul Novotny

The race for an open seat in House District 30A has one more hurdle to complete. Paul Novotny, who has been endorsed by Republicans, defeated fellow Republican Kathy Ziebarth in a Tuesday, Jan. 14, primary election. Novotny and DFLer Chad Hobot now face off in the Feb. 4 special election. The seat opened with the resignation of Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River. The winner will be selected just in time for the Feb. 11 start of the next legislative session.
Paul Novotny
Address: 20035 Auburn St. NW, Elk River MN 55330
Age: 54
Education: A.A.S Law Enforcement North Hennepin Community College
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
After graduation from the Elk River High School in 1983, I went on to get a degree in Law Enforcement from North Hennepin Community College. I worked as a Police Officer in Princeton before becoming a Deputy for the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office where I have had the privilege and honor of serving since 1989.
I have had the opportunity to serve in many assignments including Firearms/Use of Force Instructor, Drug Task Force Officer as well as Investigative and Patrol Sergeant. My wife Nicole and I have two daughters, Emily and Shelby. We are proud members of Central Lutheran Church.
2. Why did you decide to run for this office? If elected in this special election, do you see yourself running for reelection in the fall of 2020?
My retirement from the Sheriff’s Office was already set for May 2020, when Representative Zerwas announced his retirement. He has been such a great voice for District 30A, I want to continue his push for lower taxes, public safety, the 2nd Amendment and the sanctity of life. This was an opportunity for me to continue serving the community I love in a new way. My long ties to the area will help me keep me focused on the needs of the district.
If elected I plan to seek reelection in the fall of 2020.
3. The 2020 Minnesota Legislature will start its budget deliberations with a projected surplus of $1.3 billion, according to the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget. Constituents and interest groups have many ideas about what to do with this money. What ideas have you heard that you like? What ideas of your own do you have? What will your philosophy or approach be with regard to state budget deliberations?
The first part is simple, the money should go back to the taxpayers that are responsible for it in the first place. Money left in the hands of the people will continue to grow.
We need to have people in state leadership that realize there is no free money, whatever the source of funding either federal, state, or local, someone first had to work hard to earn it.
I will push for ending Minnesota income tax on Social Security benefits for senior citizens, and reduce the tax burden on small businesses.
4. There has been talk about Tobacco 21 at the local level, county level and state level. Wright County has raised the age to 21 for people to buy tobacco products, and the federal government has authorized the raising of the age to 21 as well. Sherburne County voted 3-2 against raising the age, and some have suggested the decision should be made at the state level. What should be done with this issue at the state Legislature given your beliefs and the action at the federal level?
Let me first say I’m a former smoker, and am very happy that before marrying my wife Nicole, she made me pick between cigarettes and her. Easy choice. I know the T-21 movement is well intentioned but I don’t feel it is right to discriminate against adults. If a person is legally responsible for their actions, can serve in the military, sign contracts, get married and pay taxes at 18, they should be able to decide if they want to purchase a legal product. Would the movement be as strong if the age was raised to 31 or 41?
5. There is a study being done to look at extending the Northstar Commuter Rail Line to St. Cloud. What do you hope the study finds? What should be done to increase ridership on the existing line? Should it be extended to St. Cloud?
The study will probably reflect the wishes of the groups paying for it. Like past studies about the Northstar line it will most likely not reflect actual ridership.
There is already a nearly empty bus service running to Big Lake from St. Cloud.
The line should not be extended to St. Cloud.
6. Recently there have been a few cities in Minnesota that have adopted local wage and benefit mandates requiring employers to provide certain levels of pay and/or benefits to their employees. In your opinion what is the difference between the role of local (city/county) government and state government as it relates to employee wages and benefits?
I believe it’s burdensome to any business that has to deal with a different set of benefit rules and wages every time an employee travels to work in a different city. This is especially hard on a small business that doesn’t have access to resources to track the tangled web of city mandates. In this economy with record low unemployment it is unneeded and a waste of time. Cities should focus on the base duties of a city and let the state focus on state issues.
7. What are your top three priorities if you are elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives?
a. Protecting your constitutional rights- Life, Free speech, 2nd Amendment, property.
b. Return the Budget Surplus to tax payers and end Social Security tax on seniors.
c. Public Safety- including safe and effective transportation such as the design of the Hwy 169 freeway.
8. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
I cannot point to one thing but as I have driven the county lately I have reflected on the good things that have happened. I drive past the house on Eagle Lake where I got a save on a full blown heart attack or the places I delivered babies. Now with me making this run for office I have had people that I haven’t had contact with in years that have reached out on Facebook and have messaged me about how a kind word back in the day made a difference. It’s the little things that add up.
9. What’s something people may not know about you that is a source of pride?
My father, Harold, was passionate about flying. When he became a paraplegic after an accident when I was 3, he thought he would never be able to fly in a private plane again. Sharing his love for flying with me, I worked hard to obtain my private pilot’s license and was able to take him into the air once again. Seeing the look on his face when we took off in that small 2 seat plane is something I will never forget. I was able to fulfill a dream and spend time with my hero all at the same time.
10. What have you learned on the campaign trail that either confirmed your beliefs or surprised you?
I have confirmed that the area I have lived and worked in all my life is still a great place. I have talked with so many people where even if they are not of the same political leaning, know me well enough to know I will represent the district with the same sense of service as I have during my career. I have also learned that as a “politician” I can give a straight answer to a question and most people appreciate the direct response even if they don’t agree with it.
