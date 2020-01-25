House District 30A Special Election Voters Guide: Chad Hobot

The race for an open seat in House District 30A has one more hurdle to complete. Paul Novotny, who has been endorsed by Republicans, defeated fellow Republican Kathy Ziebarth in a Tuesday, Jan. 14, primary election. Novotny and DFLer Chad Hobot now face off in the Feb. 4 special election. The seat opened with the resignation of Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River. The winner will be selected just in time for the Feb. 11 start of the next legislative session.
Chad Hobot
Address: 10642 184th Ct. NW, Elk River, MN 55330
Age: 47
Education: University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN. Bachelor’s of Arts in History, 1996; minor in English, 1996; Sophia University, Tokyo, Japan (Study Abroad) Second Major: Japanese Studies (Fluent) 1994-1996; Free Grace United College, Diploma, Biblical Studies, 2016
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
I’m a former youth hockey and football coach (Elk River), I regularly volunteer at my church in Elk River and I participate in the Elk River Chamber of Commerce and in the I-94 West Chamber of Commerce events. I’m a local, small-business owner and a member of BNI.
2. Why did you decide to run for this office? If elected in this special election, do you see yourself running for reelection in the fall of 2020?
I’m running to help foster a business climate that promotes policies to create jobs and economic development in our community. The Sherco Coal Power Plant will be closing sooner than expected. We need to replace those jobs and tax base. The Google Data Center is a good start, but not enough.
Regarding the fall election, I’ll make that decision in early spring. I’d be honored to represent my community and District 30A. My focus now is to do my best in running in the Special Election and next Session.
3. The 2020 Minnesota Legislature will start its budget deliberations with a projected surplus of $1.3 billion, according to the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget. Constituents and interest groups have many ideas about what to do with this money. What ideas have you heard that you like? What ideas of your own do you have? What will your philosophy or approach be with regard to state budget deliberations?
I favor the “Jesse Ventura style tax rebates” for the budget surplus. If we collected $1.3 billion extra, it suggests we are overtaxed. I remember my rebate 20 years ago! My car had just broke-down, and I needed to pay my student loan and the mortgage. It came at the perfect time. My guess is there are others who could use a rebate.
This next legislative session is a bonding year; I will work hard to dedicate State Bonding resources to fix our local potholes, roads and bridges. If I run in November, the next biennium, 2021, is a “budget” year. This is where we can address education. Public schools in Elk River, Big Lake and Otsego should have equal access to resources in the K-12 funding formula. I get it, and it will take a leader to stick up for local schools, teachers, and students. Our schools are just as important as Minneapolis schools in K-12 funding formula.
4. There has been talk about Tobacco 21 at the local level, county level and state level. Wright County has raised the age to 21 for people to buy tobacco products, and the federal government has authorized the raising of the age to 21 as well. Sherburne County voted 3-2 against raising the age, and some have suggested the decision should be made at the state level. What should be done with this issue at the state Legislature given your beliefs and the action at the federal level?
I believe strongly in the local decision making and less state government intervention in local government. However, this circumstance is unique: over fifty-five localities in Minnesota have passed their own local laws/ordinances and the federal government’s rules are now in effect for tobacco and vaping as of Dec. 20th. The FDA is expected to release additional enforcement information soon. There may be a need for the state to adopt a uniform set of rules for enforcement, penalties for purchase, use and possession. We won’t know until this new information is provided by the FDA.
5. There is a study being done to look at extending the Northstar Commuter Rail Line to St. Cloud. What do you hope the study finds? What should be done to increase ridership on the existing line? Should it be extended to St. Cloud?
Regarding the study, I only have a desire to learn the facts before I form an opinion. I’ve met with commuters at the platform in Elk River while campaigning; they like using it. I’ve used it too, to see a Twins baseball game. I think ridership cannot be “driven,” rather it grows organically as the population around it grows. In order to extend the line to St. Cloud, I think we would need to have a significant boom in population along the corridor to realistically consider it. I look forward to learning more when the study is released.
6. Recently there have been a few cities in Minnesota that have adopted local wage and benefit mandates requiring employers to provide certain levels of pay and/or benefits to their employees. In your opinion what is the difference between the role of local (city/county) government and state government as it relates to employee wages and benefits?
I don’t believe the State of Minnesota should mandate employer’s local wages and benefits. I believe in local decision making. We have dedicated public officials on the County Boards and City Councils in our district. They are capable of weighing in on these proposals to seek input from local business owners.
7. What are your top three priorities if you are elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives?
• I’m running to help foster a business climate that promotes policies that create jobs and economic development in our community. The Sherco Coal Power Plant will be closing sooner than expected. We need to replace those jobs and tax base. The Google Data Center is a good start, but not enough.
• Dedicate State Bonding resources to target Sherburne and Wright County to fix our local potholes, roads and bridges.
• Tax rebates for the budget surplus.
8. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
The biggest accomplishment is finding a common ground to get things done. I believe in calling balls and strikes, it doesn’t matter to me if the pitcher of a good idea is wearing a red jersey or a blue one. If it is good for Elk River, Big Lake and Otsego, I’m going to take a swing at it. Common sense and working together seems to be absent from much of our politics these days. I’m not interested in partisan fights, but instead building relationships and partnerships in our community and in St. Paul to get things done. I believe in a government that works for everyone, I believe God does too and I pledge to work tirelessly for the voters of Elk River, Big Lake and Otsego.
9. What’s something people may not know about you that is a source of pride?
I helped three men cross the line of faith, become born-again Christians and rebuild their lives dealing around addiction. We can’t take our possessions with us to Heaven, but we can bring a sick brother/sister to Christ if we are bold enough to step out of our comfort zone and offer help. Seven years ago I quit drinking alcohol. A state program didn’t help, counseling didn’t work, but a faith-based program did. Read my story: https://chadhobotforhouse.com/2020/01/01/access-to-faith-based-recovery/.
10. What have you learned on the campaign trail that either confirmed your beliefs or surprised you?
Voters in our area are fiercely independent thinkers and they know what good state government should look like. Voters are tired of fingers of suspicion pointing in every direction, from every direction. They value honesty, good character, and no-BS proposals and agendas, and results. I’ve given my best to lay out with a clear vision and path; it would be an honor to serve my community and District 30A as your new Minnesota State Representative.
