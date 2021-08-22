Elk River Police and Fire responded to a house fire at 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the 18400 block of Polk Circle.
The homeowners — a 32-year-old Elk River woman and a 30-year-old man — reported there was an accidental spill of paint thinner in a storage area of the home’s two-story walkout basement and while attempting to clean it up something sparked and cause it to start on fire.
The woman told police she put a fire retardant blanket on top of the fire and then went upstairs to call 911. Since the fire was still spreading, the couple evacuated the residence.
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said the basement was fully involved upon arrival and the crews made a good stop holding the fire spread to the basement and stairways going to the first floor.
“There was significant smoke damage on all floors, but no report of injury,” he said.
Police and fire crews found no sign of foul play.
A wedding ring and other jewelry were later stolen from the home after it was boarded up due to the recent fire.
Authorities were called to the home in the 18400 block of Polk Circle in Elk River on a fire alarm at 9:06 a.m. Aug. 14. Police and fire departments arrived at the scene and found a basement smoke detector sounding.
There was some vandalism and graffiti inside the home and the jewelry, worth an estimated $3,010, was missing.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the matter is still under investigation and the person or persons responsible for the burglary have not been identified as of yet.
