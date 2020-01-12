Republican candidates Novotny, Ziebarth must be pared to one; DFLer Hobot all by himself on ballot
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, for the special primary election for House District 30A of the Minnesota House of Representatives. They close at 8 p.m. that night.
Gov. Tim Walz called a special election for Feb. 4 after Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, resigned from his post effective in early December 2019.
The Jan. 14 primary is needed because there are two Republicans seeking to be on the Feb. 4 ballot. The purpose of the primary is to narrow the number of candidates to one for each political party.
Paul Novotny, of Elk River, and Kathy Ziebarth, of Big Lake, are facing off to determine which Republican candidate will be on the ballot in the Feb. 4 special election.
DFLer Chad Hobot, of xxxx, is unopposed in the primary.
Voters in the primary can only vote for one political party.
Voting in Sherburne County is for residents of city of Elk River, Precincts 1 A & B, Precincts 2 A & B, Precincts 3 A & B, Precincts 4 A & B, along with city of Big Lake Precincts 1, 2 and 3, including Big Lake Township Precinct 1, 2 and 3.
Precinct 3 is also part of Legislative District 30A. The Jan. 14 primary will be at Otsego Elementary.
Polling locations in Elk River will be at Elk River City Hall (Ward 1, Precinct 1A), United Methodist Church (Ward 1 Precinct 2A); River of Life Church (Ward 2, Precinct 1A), Elk River Maintenance Facility (Ward 2, Precinct 1B); Elk River Lutheran Church (Ward 3, Precinct 3A); ISD 728 Offices (Ward 3, Precinct 3A); the Church of St. Andrew (Ward 4, Precinct 4A) and Emmanuel Christian Center (Ward 4, Precinct 4B).
Residents of Big Lake or Big Lake Township and elsewhere can find their designated polling locations at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
The auditor and treasurers’ offices in Sherburne and Wright counties have also been administering absentee voting. Absentee voting can be done in-person at the Sherburne County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office located at Sherburne County Government Center 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Suite 100, Elk River, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Additional voting hours there will be available Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For election results, visit www.erstarnews.com. The final vote will be canvassed on Jan. 15.
