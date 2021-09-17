Houlton to be featured speaker at Friends of Scouting Leadership Breakfast

John Houlton, a lifelong resident of Elk River and former Cub Scout and Webelos, will be the featured speaker at the annual Friends of Scouting Leadership Breakfast.
It will be at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Elk River American Legion, 525 Railroad Drive.
The fundraising event will start with the presentation of colors at 7 a.m. and offer a delicious breakfast and program that will be all wrapped up by 8 a.m.
Houlton’s family is among the first to settle in area, arriving from Maine in the early 1850s.
John Houlton has spent his career in banking, beginning in 1978 at First Bank Saint Paul. In 1990, he moved to the First National Bank of Elk River, now known as First Bank Elk River, where he serves as the president, CEO and board chair of the parent company of the bank.
He has served on numerous nonprofit boards in the area and is deeply engaged with the community. He lives in Elk River with his wife, Tanna, and their 11-year-old grandchild Natalya.
Together, they have four grown children and three granddaughters.
John was a Cub Scout and Webelos when he was growing up in Elk River, and he credits Scouting with instilling many of the values he still holds today.
Elk River has a rich tradition of Scouting in Elk River, and packs and troops today continue to shape the lives of many kids and young adults. The Scouting program is built on physical fitness, leadership and character development. The methods used in the program are camping, service projects and fun activities, to name a few, to teach youth timeless values like being courteous, kind, brave and trustworthy all while bringing families closer together and exposing young men and women to the outdoors.
