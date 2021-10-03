by Jim Boyle
John Houlton, a lifelong resident of Elk River who’s risen to the positions of president, CEO and board chair of First Bank Elk River, told local community leaders that his time in Cub Scouts and Webelos left an indelible imprint on him.
One that shocked even himself after some careful reflection on his boyhood youth. Houlton, whose family was among the first to settle in the area after arriving from Maine in the early 1850s, was the featured speaker at the annual Friends of Scouting Leadership Breakfast held on Sept. 23 at the Elk River American Legion.
The Gateway District of Scouting, which includes the counties of Sherburne, Benton, Mille Lacs and Kanabec, served about 630 youth members in 2020, including 14 Cub Scout Packs and 13 BSA Troops.
The Central Minnesota Council BSA serves more than 4,000 youth and another 1,000 volunteers. Numbers are down due to the impact of COVID-19 and other factors, but the Central Minnesota Council’s new executive director, Melissa Stricherz, is optimistic the program will grow thanks to more than 150 partners it has in addition to the folks in Elk River who support the program.
“Your support is enabling us to continue to train its leaders and deliver programs,” she said.
Here in Elk River there were 208 Scouts, including four packs, four Scout BSA Boy Troops, one Scout BSA Girl Troop and one co-ed Venture Crew.
Elk River has a rich tradition of Scouting, and packs and troops today continue to shape the lives of many kids and young adults.
The Scouting program is built on physical fitness, leadership and character development. The methods used in the program are camping, service projects and fun activities, to name a few, to teach youth timeless values like being courteous, kind, brave and trustworthy all while bringing families closer together and exposing young men and women to the outdoors.
Houlton said he wasn’t sure what he would talk about after saying yes to Scout volunteer Jim Acers. As he gathered facts and figures in the run up to his speech, he decided to throw the first draft of his talk into a trash can.
And then he sat down and wrote from his own heart and head. What he came up with took the guests of the Boy Scout breakfast crowd on a walk down memory lane through his childhood in Elk River and what his Scouting experiences meant to him then — and now.
In a room full of community leaders, some dressed in uniform, he pointed out that he never saw Cub Scouting through to Boy Scouts and beyond, but as he thought through experiences, he was “stunned” at the lessons that he carried today that came from Scouting.
He traced back to the mid-1960s. Elk River was a small agricultural town with a population he estimated at about 2,000.
“Half my friends lived in town and half were farm kids,” Houlton recalled. “That sure has changed.”
“We were a cohesive town,” he said. “Most of the kids went to school at Handke, at least for elementary school.”
Downtown where Main Street and Jackson Avenue intersect in Elk River there were three cafes, three hardware stores, two banks, both of which are still there, three gas stations and a handful of other things.
“We had the New Elk Theater with two shows,” he said. “One for the little kids at 7:30 p.m., and the late show was at 10 o’ clock for the older kids.”
And at 10 p.m. every night during the summer a siren blew and that was the curfew.
“That was our signal to go home,” Houlton said. “That was the kind of town we lived in.
“We had a lot of parades and there was a certain sense of patriotism.”
Houlton said being a Cub Scout was a big deal back then.
“We wore our uniforms to school and we were extraordinarily proud to wear the uniform,” he said. “We were involved in service projects. We got to go to camp and meet Scouts from other places. We got to do the Pinewood Derby, which for me, was the start of a lifelong passion for race cars that I have had that explains 45 seasons of sports car racing under my belt.”
Houlton called life in Elk River and Scouting a “Norman Rockwell small-town kind of life.”
He said along the way they had a lot of fun in Scouting, and, upon some reflection, he concluded a lot of the messaging from it stuck.
“We started every meeting with our pledge,” he said. It’s a little different than it is now, but he was able to recite it from memory:
“On my honor I promise to do my best, to my duty to God and my country, to be square and to obey the law of the pack.
“We said it as a routine and it was memorized. But it got in!”
He said he and his Scoutmates thought of it as just something they had to do, but as he broke it down in preparing for his talk he realized how foundational it was for him. He said when he broke it down word by word recently, it reminded him of why Scouting is so important today.
“On my honor,” he said. “Honor — there’s a concept we could use more of in today’s world. It’s honesty, integrity. It’s being trustworthy. It’s being predictably and consistently kind and decent. And steadfast. And it also embraces the idea to honor and to show respect and reverence, and honor those who serve us.”
Houlton also reflected on “promises” recited in the pledge.
“A promise is a pledge,” he said. “It’s a commitment. It’s a final word. When you make your promise, it needs to be as a good as done. It has to be binding.”
He said in his industry of banking it’s all about promises, but, sadly, promises are broken all too often.
“I don’t mean unable,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in the world who no longer think their word is their bond.”
“In Scouting, when we promise, it counts,” Houlton said.
Houlton also talked about “duty.”
“No one exemplifies the concept of duty more than our police officers, our firefighters, our sheriff’s deputies, our military folks,” he said. “We’re here in the American Legion today. We should always be honoring anyone who has worn a uniform to serve our country.
“First responders know about duty. They are duty bound to serve. So are our educators.”
Houlton said others who are duty bound include clergy and elected officials.
“These are the people that do the heavy lifting in our society,” he said. “But all of us have a duty to serve, whatever our calling is.”
And then he talked about the duty to serve God.
“There’s a contentious concept in today’s world,” he said. “Scouting has never been a religious organization. It has never adhered to a single doctrine, but when we say ‘God’ we’re acknowledging that there is something more compelling than self. The same concept that the founders of this country had. A recognition of something larger than ourselves.”
Houlton said some founders were very religious. Some were not religious at all.
“But they did not find it offensive or frightening,” Houlton said. “Instead, they found it absolutely necessary. In Scouting we did that; ... we acknowledged something larger than ourselves.”
Houlton encouraged everyone to be duty bound whether in a servile role, a protective role, a charitable role, a support role or that of a caretaker. “It’s all about honoring something larger than ourselves,” he said.
He also talked about the duty to country that Scouts addressed at the beginning of every meeting.
“We have probably the best and finest nation that has ever graced the world,” Houlton said. “I believe that. Is our country perfect? No. Some of our flaws have been historic and massive, some of our flaws are played out in current events.”
Houlton said of the American experiment that America is the only nation that allows for dramatic self-correction without discarding the good.
“We fix our flaws and deal with our problems,” he said. “We can recognize, examine and correct our flaws while we celebrate, protect and nurture the overwhelming good that we pledge allegiance to.”
Houlton referenced a quote from Winston Churchill, which he said was either Churchill’s own or repeated after it was said by someone else: “American democracy is the worst possible form of government with the exception of all other things that have been tried.”
Houlton followed, “When he said that to an American audience, there was a pause and a laugh, just like here, because it’s true.”
Houlton described America as loud and messy and fractious and generally a mystery to much of the world.
“In spite of that we still remain the world standard and millions of people want to come here and fight to get in.”
Houlton said he believes that America’s best days are still ahead.
As for “to be square,” the phrase is no longer used.
“It means I’m going to be fair, law abiding, productive and contribute,” Houlton said. “I am going to seek to do good. Try to embody integrity. Behave in a way that makes my parents proud and the community proud.”
And, finally, the last line in the pledge: “To obey the law of the pack.”
“Who and what is the pack?” he said. “It sounds awfully tribal.”
For Houlton, the pack was a group of 12 other kids who lived around here and went to school with him. The work of Scouts left a far broader impact on Houlton, though.
“More importantly, our families were our pack,” he said. “Communities were our pack. Our nation was our pack. Humanity is our pack.
“The law of the pack is to support, to protect, to respect, to serve, to encourage, and accept those things in return The pack is much greater than it seems when you’re a little kid.”
These are the things that 50 years after being in Scouting have stuck with Houlton. They have been imprinted on him.
“I don’t mind telling you I have not always lived up to those ideals and sometimes I have fallen woefully short of those lofty ideals,” he said. “But as I learned, a Scout is forgiving. A Scout accepts forgiveness and strives to do better.”
Houlton expressed confidence his time in Scouting helped prepare him for life.
He has served on numerous nonprofit boards in the area and is deeply engaged with the community.
Houlton has spent his career in banking, beginning in 1978 at First Bank St. Paul. In 1990, he moved to the First National Bank of Elk River, now known as First Bank Elk River.
He lives in Elk River with his wife, Tanna, and their 11-year-old grandchild Natalya. Together, they have four grown children and three granddaughters.
