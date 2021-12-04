‘Unlikely group’ reaches out to people experiencing life’s unkind moments
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An unexpected gift of $100 from a stranger started Chris Grabrick on a path to helping others.
Today, he leads an Elk River-based nonprofit called HOODLUM, which is in its 11th year providing Christmas gifts to people going through a rough patch in life.
Grabrick said he was working at the Crossing Church in Elk River (now known as Free Grace United) over a decade ago when, out of the blue, a man gave him a $100 bill as a gift.
While standing there with the cash, Grabrick said he noticed a woman sitting nearby with her kids. He could tell she had been crying, so he walked over and gave the $100 to her.
“She told me that her dad had just passed, and that her dad always bought her kids school supplies,” he said.
The experience left a lasting impression on him, so that Christmas he approached other members of the church’s security team he led at the time and asked if they would be interested in donating $20 each to help two single mothers. They donated generously — way more than the $20 Grabrick suggested — and they were able to give the two families Christmas gifts and supplies, such as diapers.
It took off from there and, to date, Grabrick said they have helped 61 families over the last 10 years.
Grabrick named the effort HOODLUM after his childhood nickname. The letters in the name stand for “Helping Out Others During Life’s Unkind Moments.”
He’s experienced a few of those moments himself.
An Elk River native, Grabrick described himself as “a little wild” as a kid and said as an adult he served time in prison for drug-related crime and theft. While he was in prison, he missed his daughter’s 5th birthday and her first day of school.
“That tore me apart,” he said.
It made him want to be the best father that he could be when he got out of prison and to be something more than a criminal for his community, he said.
“I’ve worked diligently to get myself to a point where I could make a difference in my community,” he said.
He’s recruited others to help him, people who he said would not typically get involved in such a thing, by creating an environment where they want to be part of it. As HOODLUM’s promotional flyer says: “We are a community-based non-profit program that helps give those in need a hand up during Christmas. We are an unlikely group of people who do what we can do to help spread hope, help and happiness. We help everyone from single moms and dads to the terminally ill. This is all possible from good-hearted people.”
Last year alone, HOODLUM “changed Christmas” for 17 children and 16 adults, Grabrick said.
One of them was Mandy Gessell, who at age 29 went into cardiac arrest for unknown reasons on Aug. 15, 2020.
Her mom, Patty, said Mandy was unconscious for six weeks before waking up. In all, she spent three months in the hospital.
When Mandy got out in November 2020, Patty said her daughter’s biggest worry was what she was going to do for her two kids, ages 8 and 3, for Christmas, as money was tight.
Patty had stopped working to take care of her daughter, Mandy’s boyfriend had taken time off when she was hospitalized, and Mandy herself was unable to work due to her medical crisis.
Then HOODLUM stepped up.
One of Mandy’s friends from work nominated her for HOODLUM, and Chris Grabrick and his team of volunteers delivered gifts to the family.
“When they showed up here with the gifts we were all just in awe, in shock. We couldn’t believe it,” Patty said.
“It was just a miracle — her getting better and then them coming through for us,” she added. “It was just one big miracle.”
This Christmas, she said she and Mandy will be on the opposite end of it, supporting HOODLUM by either donating money or buying gifts for another family.
One recipient had been a prison guard
Grabrick said he and the volunteers routinely deliver the Christmas gifts in person, sometimes to families who have absolutely nothing under the tree. It’s an experience that Grabrick said “really puts gas in my tank.”
Over the years, they’ve helped people facing all sorts of difficulties.
This year, for instance, four of the families on their gift list have mothers with breast cancer. Last year, they gave gifts to a boy who had recently lost his 39-year-old father to COVID-19.
One year while delivering gifts to an ill man and his family, Grabrick discovered that the man had been a prison guard in Moose Lake, where Grabrick had served time. They didn’t recognize each other, but it was a memorable moment for both of them.
“It just blew his mind that a former inmate came there to change his Christmas,” Grabrick said.
Another man facing the end of his life was moved by their visit to him and his family.
“He told us that we restored his faith in humanity,” Grabrick said.
Some people, he said, don’t need the financial help so much as they just need somebody to care.
‘They’re just a great organization’
More than 300 people contributed to HOODLUM last year, donating 323 gifts, $6,400 in gift cards and $3,394 in cash donations.
Grabrick said they never give cash to people, but use cash donations for things like paying people’s rent, propane bills and electric bills.
“We’ve saved people from losing their houses in the past,” he said.
The Elk River Lions Club is one of HOODLUM’s supporters. The club gave HOODLUM $3,000 in 2018 and 2019 and $5,000 this year.
Harold Gramstad of the Elk River Lions said the club is very supportive of HOODLUM and the work they do helping people in need.
“They’re just a great organization,” he said.
Grabrick said they hope to help 12 to 14 families this Christmas.
Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 15. For more information, email HOODLUMnonprofit@gmail.com.
HOODLUM is overseen by a five-member board of directors. Every nominee is vetted through three contacts before being eligible for the program, Grabrick said.
It’s a time-consuming labor of love for those involved.
Grabrick, who is a busy husband, father, Elk River Lions Club member and business owner, said he spends hundreds of hours on HOODLUM every year.
What keeps him going is the look on the faces of the people they help.
“They’re worth it,” he said.
