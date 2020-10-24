It is my honor and privilege to write a letter in support to re-elect and vote for Tim Dolan for Sherburne County Commissioner. When he first took office, I had no idea the breadth and depth of the position. He works tirelessly and transparently for ALL Sherburne County citizens. Prior to being elected, he was (and always will be) a strong member of the community supporting civic involvement and economic development and growth at all levels. His common sense, background and understanding in economic development, government funding and grants, and resources available to Sherburne County residents is invaluable. We need Tim’s knowledge and understanding of government leading our local government. Without a doubt, Sherburne County residents can confidently re-elect and vote for Tim Dolan. He’s a voice and advocate for the residents, a great neighbor and friend, and smokes a great brisket. — Susan Nelson, Elk River

