There was something wrong.
Several of us were eating dinner at a Culver’s restaurant in St. Paul on Nov. 21 when we noticed a family of four: two small children, a mom and dad. They were very upset. Over the next five hours, we tried and ultimately were able to help this family, who had no place to call home.
But conversations with 17 Minnesota suburban, rural and urban school districts during the first week of December — as diverse as Milaca, Minnetonka and Monticello — show that there are thousands of homeless children and families throughout the state.
How will we respond?
First, let’s return to Nov. 21.
Nadia McClintock, formerly homeless herself and an advocate for the homeless, and I began talking with the mother and father. We also played with their energetic children, ages 3 and 6. We learned the family had been homeless since June. During the day, the father works at a fast food restaurant. (Wilder Foundation research shows that nearly one-third of Minnesota homeless adults are employed.) At night, they rode light rail until it closed.
The previous night they slept on the floor of an unheated garage.
I called 211, a 24-hour phone line established by United Way to help metro area homeless people. I was told one shelter was available, but we must talk with St. Paul Police to get the family into it. We weren’t eager to contact the police. They had other things to do, and no crime had been committed. So we spent another hour making phone calls. Nothing worked.
Finally, with the family’s permission, we called St. Paul Police. Two officers arrived at 8:30 p.m. They tried for an hour to find a place. Nothing. The police told the mom that if her husband was abusing her, there was shelter available. But she insisted he was a caring husband who was not harming her. So, no shelter.
Two more police and two Ramsey County Sheriff’s staff arrived. More calls. Same results. It’s now 10:30 p.m. I decided to pay for a room at a local motel. We took the sleeping children, mom and dad to the motel for the night.
The next day, Amber Gray of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office took the family to a county office to seek help. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to work out anything. So Gray called Arlington Hills Lutheran Church. It donated funds to house the family at a hotel for Friday and Saturday night.
Gray wrote to me that after bringing the family to a motel, “I can feel my heart breaking into a thousand little pieces. When I get back to the office, I beg my partner to help me understand how we live in a world where two little girls are sleeping in a cold garage. She can’t, and we cry. My team, made up of three beautifully generous souls, pools together enough money to buy this family one more night. Now we have three nights. For three nights at least, they are safe.”
Monday, another trip to a Ramsey County office produced better results. The county is paying for a hotel room, because emergency family shelters are full. The most recent county report from October shows 247 people, including 160 children, are on the county’s waiting list for shelter.
Wilder Foundation found that about a third of Minnesota’s homeless are in Greater Minnesota, a third are in the suburbs, and a third are in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Superintendents in districts around the state confirmed each of them has homeless youngsters and families. Here’s what they told me:
Jim Skelly, director of communications and public relations for Anoka-Hennepin Schools, reported the district counted 620 homeless youth in October 2018 and 625 in October 2019.
Milaca Public Schools Superintendent Tim Truebenbach wrote that the district currently is serving 13 homeless students.
Minnetonka Public Schools Superintendent Dennis Peterson wrote, “Minnetonka had 21 homeless students in 2018-19, and there are just 9 students at this time.”
Monticello Public School District Superintendent Eric Olson reported that the district currently is serving 30 homeless students.
North Branch Area Public Schools Superintendent Deb Henton reported the district served 34 homeless students in 2017-18 and 29 in 2018-19.
Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre explained the number of homeless students served has grown from 355 in 2015-16 to 440 in 2017-18 and 522 in 2018-19.
Princeton Public Schools Superintendent Ben Barton reported the district counted 105 homeless students in both October 2018 and 2019. He also noted the district receives “1-2 new referrals each week.
This is not a column about “what to do.” But it is a plea. Can’t we do much better for our children? — Joe Nathan (Editor’s note: Nathan, formerly a Minnesota public school educator and PTA president, directs the Center for School Change. Reactions welcome: joe@centerforschoolchange.org.)
